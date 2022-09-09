Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Sept. 9

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Clarinda 42 Treynor 34
Atlantic 26 Shenandoah 0
Earlham 55 Sidney 6
Stanton/Essex 34 East Union 24
The Clarinda volleyball team split a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference matches in Denison Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Tuesday Scoreboard
The Sidney Cowgirls won all five of their matches Saturday, Sept. 3, to capture the Clarinda Volleyball Tournament championship.
The Clarinda football team gave up four first quarter touchdowns and Underwood rolled from there in a 59-22 win over the Cardinals Friday, Sep…
CLARINDA – The Clarinda boys cross country team won their home meet title by a single point over Riverside and by six points over Atlantic Tue…
Thursday Scoreboard
Clarinda volleyball has a big group out this season and a lot of athletes returning from last season’s team that won 14 matches.
Clarinda’s Raenna Henke, Mayson Hartley and Treyton Schaapherder all finished in the top five as the Clarinda girls and boys cross country tea…
Saturday Scoreboard