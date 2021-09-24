Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Sept. 24

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Greene County 41 Clarinda 0
Clarke 34 Shenandoah 7
Lenox 38 Stanton/Essex 0
Mount Ayr 49 Sidney 12
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Greene County 41 Clarinda 0
Clarke 34 Shenandoah 7
Lenox 38 Stanton/Essex 0
Mount Ayr 49 Sidney 12
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Junior running back Tadyn Brown had a huge game and the Cardinal defense didn’t give up a touchdown in helping the Clarinda football team open…
CLARINDA – The Clarinda volleyball team rallied late in the first and third sets and used a big run late in the second to earn a 3-0 home win …
Thursday Scoreboard
The Clarinda girls continued their strong season with a runner-up Class A finish at the Creston Cross Country Invitational Tuesday, Sept. 21.
The Clarinda and Sidney volleyball teams ran into tough competition Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Red Oak Tournament.
Tuesday Scoreboard
The Clarinda girls made it three consecutive meet victories, taking home the Panorama Cross Country Invitational title Thursday, Sept. 16.
Friday Preview
Saturday Scoreboard
The Clarinda Cardinals traveled to Council Bluffs Thursday, Sept. 16, and came back with a 3-0 loss to Lewis Central.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.