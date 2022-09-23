Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Sept. 23

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Clarke 94 Shenandoah 0
Greene County 43 Clarinda 12
Mount Ayr 56 Sidney 6
Lenox 70 Stanton/Essex 20
CLARINDA – The Clarinda defense picked off Clarke quarterback Jack Cooley six times and held the Indians to 217 yards of offense in a 28-7 hom…
CLARINDA – The Clarinda volleyball team didn’t start out as strong as they would have liked, but finished well in each set in earning a 3-0 ho…
Thursday Scoreboard
The Clarinda volleyball team won its first four matches Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Red Oak Tournament before ultimately falling in the tournam…
Tuesday Scoreboard
Friday Scoreboard
Clarinda volleyball senior Taylor Cole has earned herself a school record.
Clarinda volleyball suffered its fifth consecutive loss, dropping a 3-1 decision at Harlan on Thursday, Sept. 15.
The Clarinda girls cross country team edged Atlantic by a single point to win the Class A Division of the Creston Cross Country Invitational, …
Saturday Scoreboard