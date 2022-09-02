Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Sept. 2

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Shenandoah 20 Nodaway Valley 7
Underwood 59 Clarinda 22
Southwest Valley 35 Sidney 0
Fremont-Mills 42 Stanton/Essex 6
Clarinda volleyball found out how good the sixth-ranked team in Class 4A was Thursday, Sept. 1, in a 3-0 home loss to Lewis Central.
Clarinda’s Raenna Henke, Mayson Hartley and Treyton Schaapherder all finished in the top five as the Clarinda girls and boys cross country tea…
The Creston Panthers rushed for 336 yards in a 28-12 win over Clarinda football Friday, Aug. 26, in the regular season opener for both teams.
The Clarinda football team opens the season Friday in Creston.
Thursday Scoreboard
The Clarinda volleyball team opened its season with a split of two matches in a triangular in Stanton Tuesday, Aug. 23.
SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda cross country teams started out the season about as well as they could have Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Shenandoah earl…
Saturday Scoreboard
For the second year in a row, the MINK League Pitcher and Player of the Year come from the Clarinda A’s.
Four Clarinda Cardinals and one Shenandoah Mustang open the season in the Class 2A individual cross country rankings, released Wednesday, Aug.…