Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Sept. 16

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Clarinda 28 Clarke 7
Red Oak 47 Shenandoah 0
Stanton/Essex 54 Griswold 6
Riverside 47 Sidney 16
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Clarinda 28 Clarke 7
Red Oak 47 Shenandoah 0
Stanton/Essex 54 Griswold 6
Riverside 47 Sidney 16
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Clarinda volleyball had its chances to earn a road win Thursday, Sept. 8, against East Mills, but dropped a 3-2 decision to the Wolverines Thu…
CLARINDA – The Clarinda football team scored two touchdowns in a span of two minutes and five seconds in the fourth quarter to rally for a 42-…
The Clarinda volleyball team left Glenwood Tuesday, Sept. 13, with two Hawkeye 10 Conference losses.
Just three games into the 2022 season, Nebraska has fired Scott Frost, ending one of the worst coaching tenures in Husker history.
Clarinda volleyball senior Taylor Cole has earned herself a school record.
Monday Scoreboard
The Clarinda girls finished second and the Cardinal boys took third at the Panorama Cross Country Invitational, held Thursday, Sept. 15, at th…
Friday Preview
Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery explains how he ended up in a video trolling Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.
Friday Scoreboard