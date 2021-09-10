 Skip to main content
Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Sept. 10
Clarinda Cardinals

Friday Scoreboard

Football

Atlantic 37 Shenandoah 13

Treynor 20 Clarinda 13 - OT

Stanton/Essex 68 East Union 8

Earlham 51 Sidney 0

