Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Oct. 8

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Clarinda 27 Des Moines Christian 12
Greene County 54 Shenandoah 6
Stanton/Essex 64 Bedford 34
St. Albert 9 Sidney 8
Tags
SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda Cardinals bounced back in a big way and claimed the Page County Super Bowl title for the fourth consecutive season w…
SHENANDOAH – For the second year in a row Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley crossed the finish line in the top spot at the Shenandoah Cross Country In…
Scroll through the pictures above to see the fall 2021 Page County Newspapers Most Impressive Athletes.
CLARINDA – The Clarinda volleyball team rallied late in the first and third sets and used a big run late in the second to earn a 3-0 home win …
The Clarinda volleyball team stepped out of conference Thursday, Sept. 23, in Mount Ayr and beat the Raiderettes 3-0.
CLARINDA – Greene County’s Richard Daugherty took the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and the Rams scored on their first three offens…
