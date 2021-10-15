Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Oct. 15

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Clarinda 44 Red Oak 0
Shenandoah 19 Des Moines Christian 14
Stanton/Essex 44 East Mills 18
MMCRU 27 Sidney 14
The final match of the Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball season took place Thursday evening and Glenwood ran the table to win the conference title.
CLARINDA – The Clarinda volleyball team did something Thursday, Oct. 7, that they haven’t done in more than a decade: beat Harlan.
Junior running back Tadyn Brown rushed for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns in helping the Clarinda Cardinals secure a spot in the Class …
The Clarinda volleyball team opened play with two wins and advanced to the semifinals of the Indianola Tournament Saturday, Oct. 9.
The Clarinda and Shenandoah volleyball teams will play again this season, in the first round of the regional tournament.
Clarinda junior Mayson Hartley and freshman Kyle Wagoner both ran to seventh place finishes in leading their respective teams at the Atlantic …
The Clarinda volleyball team dropped its regular season home finale 3-2 Tuesday, Oct. 12, against East Mills.
Cross country teams across the state now know where they will travel for their state qualifying meet.
Friday Preview
Thursday Scoreboard
