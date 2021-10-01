Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Oct. 1

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Clarinda 56 Shenandoah 13
Stanton/Essex 24 Murray 22
AHSTW 44 Sidney 6
Both Clarinda cross country teams finished third in a big field at the Cyclone Cross Country Invitational Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Harlan Go…
CLARINDA – Greene County’s Richard Daugherty took the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and the Rams scored on their first three offens…
The Clarinda volleyball team stepped out of conference Thursday, Sept. 23, in Mount Ayr and beat the Raiderettes 3-0.
Friday Scoreboard
Saturday Scoreboard
Scroll through the pictures above to see the fall 2021 Page County Newspapers Most Impressive Athletes.
Thursday Scoreboard
CLARINDA – The Clarinda volleyball team rallied late in the first and third sets and used a big run late in the second to earn a 3-0 home win …
Friday Preview
Junior running back Tadyn Brown had a huge game and the Cardinal defense didn’t give up a touchdown in helping the Clarinda football team open…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.