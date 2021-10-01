 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Oct. 1
0 comments

Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Oct. 1

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clarinda Cardinals

Friday Scoreboard

Football

Clarinda 56 Shenandoah 13

Stanton/Essex 24 Murray 22

AHSTW 44 Sidney 6

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics