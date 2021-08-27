 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fall Sports Scoreboard, Friday, Aug. 27
0 comments

Fall Sports Scoreboard, Friday, Aug. 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clarinda Cardinals

Friday Scoreboard

Football

Creston 18 Clarinda 6

Missouri Valley 44 Shenandoah 29

Stanton/Essex 54 Martensdale-St. Marys 14

Sidney 46 Wayne 6

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blind Paralympian Noah Malone shares heartfelt message from Tokyo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics