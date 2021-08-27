Fall Sports Scoreboard, Friday, Aug. 27

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Creston 18 Clarinda 6
Missouri Valley 44 Shenandoah 29
Stanton/Essex 54 Martensdale-St. Marys 14
Sidney 46 Wayne 6
