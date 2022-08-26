Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Aug. 26

Friday Scoreboard
Football
Creston 28 Clarinda 12
Shenandoah 36 Missouri Valley 24
Sidney 21 Wayne 16
Stanton/Essex 20 Martensdale-St. Marys 8
The Clarinda football team opens the season Friday in Creston.
Tuesday Scoreboard
SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda cross country teams started out the season about as well as they could have Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Shenandoah earl…
The Clarinda volleyball team opened its season with a split of two matches in a triangular in Stanton Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Four Clarinda Cardinals and one Shenandoah Mustang open the season in the Class 2A individual cross country rankings, released Wednesday, Aug.…
The Clarinda girls cross country team opens the season as the No. 11 team in Class 2A.
Clarinda volleyball has a big group out this season and a lot of athletes returning from last season’s team that won 14 matches.
The 2021/2022 athletic year is complete and there were plenty of highlights, including the Shenandoah boys bowling team winning the program’s …
Fall sports practices are into their second week at Clarinda High School with all teams starting preparations for next week’s season opener.
