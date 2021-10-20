Fall Sports Preview: Wednesday, Oct. 20

Info to know: This is a second round tournament match in Class 1A Region 2. The winner of this match will advance to Monday’s regional semifinal against the winner of tonight’s St. Albert/Fremont-Mills match. The regional semifinal is scheduled to be played at St. Albert. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match at the Page County Newspapers Facebook page. This is the fourth time the Cowgirls and Viqueens have squared off this season. Sidney won 3-2 Sept. 2 at Stanton in the regular season conference match. Stanton won 2-1 at the Bedford Tournament Sept. 25 and Sidney won 3-1 at East Mills Sept. 30 in the conference tournament championship match. Sidney comes in with a 22-15 record after beating Lenox 3-0 in the first round. Kaden Payne leads the Cowgirls with 275 kills while Avery Dowling is up to 706 assists on the season. Sidney has four athletes with between 115 and 147 kills on the season. Emily Hutt has accumulated 293 digs on the year while Payne’s 41 blocks are just better than Harley Spurlock’s 36 for the team lead. Stanton is 21-10 and beat Bedford 3-0 in the first round to advance. Jenna Stephens is Stanton’s top attacker with 261 kills while Marleigh Johnson is another strong option with 203. Elly McDonald leads the Viqueens with 262 assists. Kyla Hart has 219 and Brooklyn Silva 154. Johnson is Stanton’s top passer with 292 digs with Leah Sandin and Jenna Stephens both closing in on 200. Stephens leads the team defensively at the net with 72 blocks.