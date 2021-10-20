Fall Sports Preview: Wednesday, Oct. 20

Wednesday Preview
Volleyball: Clarinda at Des Moines Christian
Info to know: This is a semifinal tournament match in Class 3A Region 4. The winner of this match will advance to Tuesday’s regional final against the winner of tonight’s Roland-Story/Nevada match. The site of the regional final has not been determined. This match has an early start time of 6 p.m. The Cardinals are 14-15 and advanced to the semifinal with a 3-1 win over Shenandoah. Paige Millikan is Clarinda’s leading attacker on the season with 188 kills, just ahead of Taylor Cole’s 185. Emmy Allbaugh has racked up 564 assists on the season. Presley Jobe leads the Cardinals with 334 digs. Cole adds 260 and Allbaugh 232. Brooke Brown leads the Cardinals with 35 blocks, a number she has attained in just 10 matches. The Lions are 34-6 and ranked eighth in Class 3A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. They advanced to the semifinal with a 3-0 win over Clarke. Emma Cross is Des Moines Christian’s top attacker with 274 kills. Gabby Lombardi has 211 and Allie Lundberg 192. Lombardi has also contributed 500 assists on the season while Hadley Hardersen has 239 and Chloe Prewitt 152. Lombardi also leads the team in digs with 317. Finley Schelhaas adds 262 digs while Maren Miller leads the Lions at the net with 66 blocks. The Lions also have five athletes with at least 30 aces.
Volleyball: Stanton at Sidney
Info to know: This is a second round tournament match in Class 1A Region 2. The winner of this match will advance to Monday’s regional semifinal against the winner of tonight’s St. Albert/Fremont-Mills match. The regional semifinal is scheduled to be played at St. Albert. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match at the Page County Newspapers Facebook page. This is the fourth time the Cowgirls and Viqueens have squared off this season. Sidney won 3-2 Sept. 2 at Stanton in the regular season conference match. Stanton won 2-1 at the Bedford Tournament Sept. 25 and Sidney won 3-1 at East Mills Sept. 30 in the conference tournament championship match. Sidney comes in with a 22-15 record after beating Lenox 3-0 in the first round. Kaden Payne leads the Cowgirls with 275 kills while Avery Dowling is up to 706 assists on the season. Sidney has four athletes with between 115 and 147 kills on the season. Emily Hutt has accumulated 293 digs on the year while Payne’s 41 blocks are just better than Harley Spurlock’s 36 for the team lead. Stanton is 21-10 and beat Bedford 3-0 in the first round to advance. Jenna Stephens is Stanton’s top attacker with 261 kills while Marleigh Johnson is another strong option with 203. Elly McDonald leads the Viqueens with 262 assists. Kyla Hart has 219 and Brooklyn Silva 154. Johnson is Stanton’s top passer with 292 digs with Leah Sandin and Jenna Stephens both closing in on 200. Stephens leads the team defensively at the net with 72 blocks.