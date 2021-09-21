Fall Sports Preview: Tuesday, Sept. 21

Tuesday Preview
Volleyball: Shenandoah at Clarinda
Info to know: The Clarinda/Shenandoah rivalry is renewed in Clarinda this evening. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page during the match. The Cardinals are coming off a 1-3 tournament Saturday in Red Oak and come in with an 8-9 overall record, 2-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Shenandoah Fillies were 3-2 at the Mount Ayr Tournament Saturday and enter tonight’s match at 9-9 overall and 1-2 in the conference. Taylor Cole leads the Clarinda offense with 91 kills with Emmy Allbaugh handling setting duties with 277 assists. Presley Jobe’s 165 digs lead the team while Paige Millikan is tops in blocks with 15. Ashlynn Hodges leads Shenandoah’s attack with 99 kills with Peyton Athen and Aliyah Parker sharing setting operations. Macey Finlay leads the Fillies with 114 digs while Lynnae Green’s 21 digs are most on the team. Clarinda beat Shenandoah 2-0 at the Clarinda Tournament earlier this season.
Cross Country: Clarinda, Essex and Shenandoah at Creston
Info to know: The Clarinda, Shenandoah and Essex cross country teams all travel to Creston to run in a big meet with a lot of area teams. The Cardinal girls and boys are into the state rankings and will face a tough challenge at the top as the Clarinda girls go for their fourth consecutive meet win. This will be a good test for the Shenandoah boys, who have looked good of late at smaller meets as they match up with a lot of schools today. The Shenandoah girls look to continue to improve and field a team while the Essex teams look to improvement between a pair of runners who have had strong seasons so far.
Volleyball: Griswold at Essex
Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes are coming off their second win of the season Monday against Heartland Christian and now come home to battle Griswold in a Corner Conference match. The Trojanettes are 2-13 overall and 0-3 in the Corner Conference while the Tigers enter play at 10-11 overall and 1-2 in the conference. The Tigers are coming off a 3-0 win over Southwest Valley Thursday. Makenna Askeland leads the Tiger offense at 138 kills with Brenna Rossell just behind with 136. Lydia Greiman and Carolina Arcia split setting duties for Griswold. Anna Kelley leads the Tigers with 256 digs while Emma Mundorf has 20 blocks.