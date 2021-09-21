Fall Sports Preview: Tuesday, Sept. 21

Info to know: The Clarinda/Shenandoah rivalry is renewed in Clarinda this evening. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page during the match. The Cardinals are coming off a 1-3 tournament Saturday in Red Oak and come in with an 8-9 overall record, 2-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Shenandoah Fillies were 3-2 at the Mount Ayr Tournament Saturday and enter tonight’s match at 9-9 overall and 1-2 in the conference. Taylor Cole leads the Clarinda offense with 91 kills with Emmy Allbaugh handling setting duties with 277 assists. Presley Jobe’s 165 digs lead the team while Paige Millikan is tops in blocks with 15. Ashlynn Hodges leads Shenandoah’s attack with 99 kills with Peyton Athen and Aliyah Parker sharing setting operations. Macey Finlay leads the Fillies with 114 digs while Lynnae Green’s 21 digs are most on the team. Clarinda beat Shenandoah 2-0 at the Clarinda Tournament earlier this season.