Fall Sports Preview: Tuesday, Sept. 14

Tuesday Preview
Volleyball: Clarinda and Glenwood at Atlantic
Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals hit the road for their second Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular in the last seven days. This one takes them to Atlantic where they match up with the Trojans as well as Glenwood. Clarinda comes in 7-3 overall and 2-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference after beating Denison and losing to Kuemper last Tuesday. The Rams are 13-2 on the season after beating Red Oak 3-0 last Tuesday, a win that pushed the Rams to 2-0 in the conference. Brynlee Arnold leads an impressive trio on offense for the Rams with 89 kills. Lauren Roenfeldt does much of the setting with 171 assists on the year. Tarah Jackson is Glenwood’s top defender with 147 digs, leading a strong trio up on the back line. Coryl Matheny and Charley Hernandez are the rest of the trio in both digs and kills. Arnold leads the team with 40 blocks. Atlantic comes in with a 9-6 record on the season. These are the first two conference matches of the season for the Trojans. They haven’t played since going 1-3 at their home tournament Sept. 4. Only seven athletes have seen the floor all season for Atlantic with Abby Smith leading the way with 72 kills. Lexi Noelck and Jada Jensen share setting duties. Ava Rush leads the back line with 195 digs while Chloe Mullenix has a team-best 27 blocks.
Volleyball: Essex at Fremont-Mills
Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes are back on the floor after a 3-0 loss to Diagonal Monday that dropped the Trojanettes to 0-7 on the season. This is a battle of the two 0-2 teams in the Corner Conference with the Knights coming in with a 1-9 record. They are coming off a 1-2 showing at the Shenandoah Tournament Saturday. Teagan Ewalt leads the Knight offense with 32 kills with Kaelynn Driskell handles the offense with 72 assists. Ryleigh Ewalt leads the back line with 41 digs while Teagan Ewalt has 12 blocks, nearly half of the team total.
Volleyball: East Mills at Sidney
Info to know: First place is on the line in the Corner Conference in Sidney as the Cowgirls and Wolverines square off. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page during the match. The Cowgirls are 11-8 and coming off a 3-0 loss to Falls City Sacred Heart Thursday. East Mills is 9-6 on the season and coming off a 3-0 win over Griswold last Tuesday. Both teams are 2-0 in the conference. Jaimee Davis leads East Mills’ offense with 93 kills while Miah Urban is the team’s setter with 209 assists. Kobe Viner’s 119 digs are most on the team while Davis has 28 blocks.