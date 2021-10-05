Fall Sports Preview: Tuesday, Oct. 5

Tuesday Preview
Volleyball: Creston at Shenandoah
Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies are home again for a Hawkeye 10 Conference match against Creston. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match on the Page County Newspapers Facebook page. The Fillies come in 11-15 on the season and 1-6 in the conference and are coming off a 2-2 showing at the Thomas Jefferson Tournament Saturday. Ashlynn Hodges currently leads the Fillies with 147 kills while Peyton Athen’s 229 assists pace the squad. Defensive leaders are Macey Finlay in digs with 182 and Lynnae Green in blocks with 35. Athen has served 28 aces for a team that is 92% from the service line. The Panthers are 5-12 on the season and like the Fillies are 1-6 in the conference. They last played Thursday in a 3-0 win over Mount Ayr. Doryn Paup leads the Panther offense with 96 kills with Halle Evans’ 178 assists leading the team. Jacy Kralik is Creston’s top back row player with 152 digs while Paup is tough to get around at the net with 45 blocks. Creston is 89% from the service line.
Volleyball: Clarinda at Red Oak
Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals play for the first time in 12 days as they make the trip to Red Oak for a conference match. The Cardinals enter play at 10-9 overall and 3-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference with their last match being a 3-0 win over Mount Ayr Sept. 23. Taylor Cole is Clarinda’s top hitter this season with 124 kills and Emmy Allbaugh has accumulated 358 assists. Defensive leaders are Presley Jobe with 191 digs and Paige Millikan with 18 blocks. Allbaugh also leads the team in aces with 27. The Cardinals are 89% from the service line. Red Oak is 18-9 on the season and has won eight consecutive matches, including all five at the Tri-Center Tournament Saturday. The Tigers are also 5-1 in the conference. Lexi Johnson leads the Tigers with 248 kills and a .333 hitting efficiency with Merced Ramirez setting up 301 assists. Ashlyn Blackman’s 224 digs are most on the team with Johnson not far behind with 206. Liz Carbaugh leads at the net with 59 blocks. The Tigers are 93% from the service line with Tory Carrick’s 31 aces most on the team.
Volleyball: Sidney at Fremont-Mills
Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls return to the court for the first time since winning the Corner Conference Tournament Thursday over Stanton. The Cowgirls are 18-13 overall and 3-0 in the conference. A win tonight would clinch the Cowgirls at least a share of the conference regular season title. Kaden Payne leads the Cowgirl offense with 228 kills. Avery Dowling is up to 589 assists on the season. Defensive leaders are Emily Hutt with 214 digs and Payne with 31 blocks. Mia Foster’s 28 aces are most on the team although there are three of her teammates within three of her lead. Sidney is serving at a 92% clip on the season. Fremont-Mills is just 3-17 on the season and 1-3 in the conference. They haven’t played since losing 2-0 to East Mills and 2-0 to Stanton last Monday in the conference tournament. Teagan Ewalt leads the Knight offense with 104 kills while Kaelynn Driskell’s 241 assists leads the team. Ryleigh Ewalt leads the back row with 157 digs. Teagan Ewalt’s 44 blocks are easily most on the team. The Knights serve at 89%.
Cross Country: Sidney at Mound City
Info to know: The Cowboys and Cowgirls travel across state lines to Mound City to compete. The Sidney boys look to continue to run well and hope to have enough to post a team score. Cole Jorgenson looks for another strong finish at the top of the Cowboy lineup. With Sidney volleyball also playing tonight, the Sidney girls likely won’t have many, if any, in the field.