Fall Sports Preview: Tuesday, Aug. 24

Tuesday Preview

Volleyball: Lenox and Stanton at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals open the season with a home triangular against Lenox and Stanton. These matches are being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard on Facebook during the matches. Clarinda and Lenox open play at 5 p.m. Lenox and Stanton will play in game two and then Clarinda and Stanton match up at approximately 7. This is the season opener for all three teams. Clarinda was 7-20 last season, Stanton was 25-6 and Lenox 11-7. Clarinda lost both meetings with Stanton last season.

Volleyball: Essex and Riverside at Bedford

Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes open play with the first of two triangulars scheduled this week as they battle a pair of Bulldogs tonight. This is the season opener for all three teams. The Trojanettes are coming off a 2-13 campaign last season, Bedford was 10-14 and Riverside 15-12. Essex lost both meetings with Riverside last season and lost its only match with Bedford.

The cross country meet scheduled for tonight in Shenandoah has been postponed and will take place next Tuesday, Aug. 31. Clarinda, Essex and Sidney were all scheduled to be there.