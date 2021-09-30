Fall Sports Preview: Thursday, Sept. 30

Info to know: Shenandoah hosts its annual cross country meet with 25 high school teams scheduled to be in the field, including all four of our coverage area teams. This meet is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for result highlights during the meet on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. There have been schedule changes with more rain forecasted for later today. The meet will now begin with the varsity girls race at 4 p.m., followed by the varsity boys at 4:30. The junior varsity races will follow, and then the middle school. This is a good opportunity for all of our area athletes to see how they stack up against several other teams throughout the region. Clarinda and Shenandoah are joined in the field by Hawkeye 10 Conference foes Glenwood, Lewis Central, Red Oak and St. Albert. The entire Corner Conference is in the field with East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Griswold and Stanton joining Essex and Sidney. Other schools in the field are Abraham Lincoln, AHSTW, Bedford, Iowa School for the Deaf, Riverside, Southwest Valley, Thomas Jefferson, Treynor and Underwood. East Atchison, Maryville, Nodaway Valley and North Nodaway all make the trip from Missouri. The top four teams and top 25 runners in both varsity races receive individual medals.