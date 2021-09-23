Fall Sports Preview: Thursday, Sept. 23

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies have their second Hawkeye 10 Conference road match as they travel to Lewis Central. The Fillies come in 9-10 overall and 1-3 in the conference after losing 3-0 at Clarinda Tuesday. The Titans are just 4-9 on the year, but they are 2-2 in the conference after beating Harlan 3-0 Tuesday. Maddie Bergman and Anna Strohmeier are the leading hitters for Lewis Central with 73 and 69 kills respectively. Karly Brown and Brooke Larsen are the Titan setters. Look for Addison Holt on the back line and Elise Thramer and Bergman at the net defensively for Lewis Central.