Fall Sports Preview: Thursday, Sept. 2

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies open their season tonight with a Hawkeye 10 Conference home match against Denison. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. This is a Fillies team with a lot of freshmen and sophomores on the roster who have to open with a conference match. The Monarchs come in 1-4 overall and 0-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference after losing to Harlan 3-0 Thursday. Kira Langenfeld and Autumn Nemitz are the leading hitters for the Monarchs while Claire Leinen and Kaylie Baker split setting duties. Sophie Sonnichsen, Anna Wiges and Teryn Fink are very close to each other for the team lead in digs.