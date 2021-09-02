Fall Sports Preview: Thursday, Sept. 2

Thursday Preview
Volleyball: Denison at Shenandoah
Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies open their season tonight with a Hawkeye 10 Conference home match against Denison. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. This is a Fillies team with a lot of freshmen and sophomores on the roster who have to open with a conference match. The Monarchs come in 1-4 overall and 0-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference after losing to Harlan 3-0 Thursday. Kira Langenfeld and Autumn Nemitz are the leading hitters for the Monarchs while Claire Leinen and Kaylie Baker split setting duties. Sophie Sonnichsen, Anna Wiges and Teryn Fink are very close to each other for the team lead in digs.
Volleyball: Creston at Clarinda
Info to know: After starting the season last Tuesday, the Cardinals return to their home gym to open Hawkeye 10 Conference play. Clarinda is 1-1 on the season and looks to show improvement from those first matches nine days ago. Creston comes in 2-2 on the season after beating Southwest Valley 3-0 Monday. This is the conference opener for the Panthers. Brianna Fields leads the team with 19 kills while Doryn Paup and Morgan Driskell aren’t far behind. Halle Evans and Brooklyn McKinney look to split time at the setter position. Jacy Kralik is the team leader in digs while Paup has an impressive 16 blocks.
Volleyball: Essex at Mount Ayr
Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes travel tonight for a non-conference clash. Essex comes in 0-4 on the season and has played two of Mount Ayr’s conference rivals already in Bedford and Southwest Valley. Essex’s only set win of the season so far came against Bedford. The Raiderettes come in with a 2-0 mark with wins over Central Decatur and Bedford last Thursday. Their win over Bedford took five sets. Adalyn Reynolds leads the team with eight kills while Kaylie Shields and Hayden Ruggles have six assists each. Maddie Stewart leads the back row with eight digs.
Volleyball: Sidney at Stanton
Info to know: This is the Corner Conference opener for the Sidney Cowgirls as they travel to take Stanton. It’s still very early, but this one could be quite large in determining the Corner Conference champion this season. This is already Sidney’s 12th match of the season. The Cowgirls are 6-5 after beating Johnson-Brock (Neb.) 3-0 Tuesday. Stanton is 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference after beating Fremont-Mills 3-0 last Thursday. Jenna Stephens leads Stanton with 33 kills with Marleigh Johnson just behind with 29. Kyla Hart (48 assists) and Elly McDonald (30) split setting duties. Johnson also leads back row with 44 digs.