Fall Sports Preview: Thursday, Sept. 16

Thursday Preview
Volleyball: Shenandoah at Glenwood
Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies are back on the floor for the first time since Saturday by making a trip to a Class 4A state-ranked team in Glenwood. The Fillies come in 6-6 after winning three of their four matches at their home tournament Saturday. Shenandoah is 1-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Rams are 15-2 overall and 4-0 in the conference after earning 3-0 wins over Clarinda and Atlantic Tuesday. Brynlee Arnold leads Glenwood’s offense with 108 kills on a .291 hitting percentage. Lauren Roenfeldt does the setting with 224 assists. Coryl Matheny leads the back row with 162 digs with Charley Hernandez and Tarah Jackson both within six of that total. Arnold’s 43 blocks are nearly double of anyone else on the team.
Volleyball: Clarinda at Lewis Central
Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals are on the floor for their third Hawkeye 10 Conference match of the week, coming off of losses to Glenwood and Atlantic Tuesday. The Cardinals come in 7-5 overall and 2-3 in the conference. Lewis Central hasn’t won yet this season. The Titans have only played six matches, but they have all been losses, although they did take Red Oak to five sets Tuesday in their most recent match. They are 0-2 in the conference. Anna Strohmeier leads the Titan attack with 28 kills with Maddie Bergman and Anna Galles not far behind. Brooke Larsen and Karly Brown share setting duties for the Titans. Addison Holt leads the back line with 60 digs with Elise Thramer’s 10 blocks leading the team.
Cross Country: Clarinda at Panorama
Info to know: The Clarinda cross country teams make the trip to Panorama, which looks like a big meet with lots of teams. This should be a good test for Clarinda teams that have both won their last two meets in that they will match up with some strong competition and be pressed while running in a large field. Mayson Hartley has led Clarinda throughout the season with Raenna Henke and Ashlyn Eberly trying to stay as close as they can. Kyle Wagoner has been Clarinda’s top athlete the last few meets with Treyton Schaapherder not far behind. The Cardinals will need to continue to get a strong top five on both teams to compete at this meet.
Cross Country: Essex and Sidney at Southwest Valley
Info to know: The Essex and Sidney cross country teams make the trip to Corning, which is likely where both will end up for their state qualifying meet next month. Sidney’s Cole Jorgenson has had a strong season so far and looks to continue that today. Sidney should have a few girls in the lineup again with volleyball not playing tonight. Essex’s Tony Racine and Tori Sample have been strong this year and look to show continued improvement in their first meet in more than a week.
Volleyball: Essex at North Nodaway
Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes are on the floor for their third road match of the week. This one takes them into Missouri to battle North Nodaway. The Trojanettes are 0-8 with losses to Diagonal and Fremont-Mills, both 3-0, already this week. North Nodaway is also winless this season at 0-6 with losses to Rock Port and Bedford already happening this week. Those also were both 3-0 defeats. Both the Trojanettes and Mustangs have won a total of one set this season.