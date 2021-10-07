Fall Sports Preview: Thursday, Oct. 7

Thursday Preview

Cross Country: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Atlantic

Info to know: The Clarinda and Shenandoah cross country teams are two of many scheduled to be in Atlantic today for the Trojan Invite. This is the last tune up meet for both teams prior to next Thursday’s Hawkeye 10 Conference meet and with the state qualifying meet the Thursday after that, all teams involved are hoping for a good showing this afternoon.

Volleyball: Harlan at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals are home for a Hawkeye 10 Conference match as they look to bounce back from Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to Red Oak. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match on the Page County Newspapers Facebook page. Clarinda comes in 10-10 overall and 3-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Cyclones are 12-16 overall and 2-6 in the conference after losing 3-0 to St. Albert and 3-0 to Glenwood Tuesday. Zophi Hendricks leads the Harlan offense with 229 kills while Maci Schmitz is one assist away from 500 on the season. Madison Kjergaard leads the Cyclone defense with 284 digs while Claire Schmitz has 46 blocks.

Volleyball: Essex at East Atchison

Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes are on the court for the first time in 10 days as they make the trip to Tarkio, Missouri to battle East Atchison. The Trojanettes are 2-16 on the season after losing 2-0 to Sidney and 2-0 to Griswold last Monday at the Corner Conference Tournament. The Wolves are 12-10 on the season after beating Nodaway Valley 3-0 Tuesday. This is East Atchison’s second Corner Conference opponent of the season. They lost 3-0 to Fremont-Mills two weeks ago.