Fall Sports Preview: Thursday, Oct. 21

Thursday Preview
Cross Country: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Southeast Valley
Info to know: The Clarinda and Shenandoah cross country teams make the long trip to Gowrie and the Gowrie Municipal Golf Course for a Class 2A state qualifying meet. The top three teams and top 15 individuals in both the girls and boys races qualify for the state meet Saturday, Oct. 30, in Fort Dodge. The Cardinal girls have two state-ranked runners in Mayson Hartley at number 10 and Raenna Henke at number 30, looking to lead the Cardinals to the state meet as a team. Kyle Wagoner and Treyton Schaapherder are potential state qualifiers in leading the Cardinal boys. Shenandoah’s teams are also there and the boys, like Clarinda, will need a strong performance to qualify. Alex Razee leads the Mustangs as an athlete that looks to have a good chance to qualify. Christene Johnson looks to lead the Fillies who are coming on strong at the end of the season. Clarinda, Shenandoah and the hosts from Southeast Valley are joined in the field by Clear Lake, Des Moines Christian, East Sac County, GCGR, Greene County, Pocahontas Area, Red Oak, South Central Calhoun, Treynor, Underwood, Van Meter and Woodward-Granger.
Cross Country: Essex and Sidney at Southwest Valley
Info to know: The Essex and Sidney cross country teams travel to Southwest Valley and Lake Icaria north of Corning for a Class 1A state qualifying meet. This meet is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for result highlights during the meet on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The top two teams and the top 10 individuals qualify for the state meet Saturday, Oct. 30, in Fort Dodge. Sidney’s Cole Jorgenson has his sights set on a state qualifying berth, leading a Cowboys team that hopes to finish well. With no volleyball tonight, the Sidney girls expect to have a few athletes in the field. Essex’s Tony Racine and Tori Sample hope to finish the season strong and see how close to the front they can be. Essex and Sidney and the hosts from Southwest Valley are joined here by Bedford, Central Decatur, Diagonal, East Mills, East Union, Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Heartland Christian, Iowa School for the Deaf, Lamoni, Lenox, Mount Ayr, Riverside, St. Albert, Stanton and Tri-Center.