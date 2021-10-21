Fall Sports Preview: Thursday, Oct. 21

Info to know: The Clarinda and Shenandoah cross country teams make the long trip to Gowrie and the Gowrie Municipal Golf Course for a Class 2A state qualifying meet. The top three teams and top 15 individuals in both the girls and boys races qualify for the state meet Saturday, Oct. 30, in Fort Dodge. The Cardinal girls have two state-ranked runners in Mayson Hartley at number 10 and Raenna Henke at number 30, looking to lead the Cardinals to the state meet as a team. Kyle Wagoner and Treyton Schaapherder are potential state qualifiers in leading the Cardinal boys. Shenandoah’s teams are also there and the boys, like Clarinda, will need a strong performance to qualify. Alex Razee leads the Mustangs as an athlete that looks to have a good chance to qualify. Christene Johnson looks to lead the Fillies who are coming on strong at the end of the season. Clarinda, Shenandoah and the hosts from Southeast Valley are joined in the field by Clear Lake, Des Moines Christian, East Sac County, GCGR, Greene County, Pocahontas Area, Red Oak, South Central Calhoun, Treynor, Underwood, Van Meter and Woodward-Granger.