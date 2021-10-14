Fall Sports Preview: Thursday, Oct. 14

Thursday Preview
Cross Country: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Glenwood
Info to know: The Clarinda and Shenandoah teams travel to Glenwood Lake Park for the Hawkeye 10 Conference cross country meet. This meet is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for result highlights during the meet on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. This is the final meet of the regular season before the state qualifying meets next week and all teams would like a strong showing against very good competition to gain confidence looking ahead to next week.
Volleyball: Clarinda at St. Albert
Info to know: The Clarinda volleyball team travels to St. Albert for its final regular season match of the season. This is also the final Hawkeye 10 Conference match of the season and final standings will be available after the match. The Cardinals come in 13-14 overall and 4-5 in the conference while the Saintes are 16-12 overall, 6-3 in the conference and state-ranked in Class 1A. Clarinda comes in off a 3-2 loss to East Mills Tuesday while St. Albert beat Denison 3-0 Tuesday in its last time out. Both teams are off after tonight until the regional tournament. Lauren Williams leads the St. Albert attack with 202 kills while Maddy Horvath and Ella Klusman share setting responsibilities. Landry Miller is St. Albert’s top back row player at 267 digs. Williams and Lainey Sheffield also have triple digit digs this season. Williams and Allison Narmi have been fantastic at the net with 69 and 57 blocks respectively.
Volleyball: Shenandoah and Southwest Valley at Thomas Jefferson
Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies look to find some confidence in their final regular season matches of the season. Shenandoah was close to .500 most of the year, but has struggled the last couple weeks and the record has fallen to 11-18. Southwest Valley comes in 15-12 and Thomas Jefferson 2-26. The Fillies are coming off 3-0 losses to Red Oak and Atlantic Tuesday, completing the Hawkeye 10 Conference season at 1-9. They play again Monday to open the regional tournament. The Timberwolves are coming off a 3-2 loss to Mount Ayr and a 3-0 loss to Nodaway Valley Tuesday in the finals of the Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament. Charlee Larsen leads the Timberwolf offense with 141 kills while Samantha Larsen has 116. Ryanne Mullen is up to 467 assists on the season. Maggie Haer leads the back row with 227 digs while Samantha Larsen and Tierney Dalton both have 40 blocks. Haer has 46 aces. The Yellow Jackets boast just two wins this season, but none since Aug. 28. They did take a set from LeMars in a 3-1 loss Tuesday in their last match. Jazlynn Sanders leads the offense with 97 kills while Faith Christensen does the setting with 253 assists. Braelynn Keesee is the back row leader with 244 digs and Samara Alcarez boasts 37 blocks to lead the team.
Cross Country: Sidney at Mount Ayr
Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys and Cowgirls travel to Mount Ayr for their final regular season meet of the season. Volleyball isn’t playing, so expect a few Cowgirls to compete. The Cowboys look for a strong performance ahead of next week’s state qualifying meet.