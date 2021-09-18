Fall Sports Preview: Saturday, Sept. 18

Saturday Preview
Volleyball: Clarinda and Sidney at Red Oak Tournament
Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals and Sidney Cowgirls make the trip to Red Oak for at least four matches each. Sidney is coming off a 3-2 win over East Mills Tuesday to improve to 12-8 on the season while Clarinda fell 3-0 to Lewis Central Thursday, dropping the Cardinals record to 7-6. This is a 10-team tournament with the teams split into two five-team pools with play beginning at 8 a.m. Each team will play the other four teams in their pool with top two teams in each pool advancing to the tournament portion of the day to decide a champion. Clarinda and Sidney are both in the Black Pool and are joined by Abraham Lincoln, Mount Vernon and Treynor. The Orange Pool has Creston, Fremont-Mills, Red Oak, St. Albert and Underwood.
Volleyball: Shenandoah at Mount Ayr Tournament
Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies travel to the Mount Ayr Tournament today coming off a 3-0 loss to Glenwood Thursday that dropped them to 6-7 on the season. This is an eight-team tournament with the teams split into two four-team pools to start play. Each team will play the other three teams in their pool, beginning at 9 a.m. The top two teams in each pool will then advance to the tournament portion of the day with those four teams all playing an additional two matches. The Fillies are in the Black Pool along with Clarke, East Mills and Martensdale-St. Marys. The Red Pool consists of Mount Ayr, Interstate-35, Lamoni and Wayne.
Volleyball: Essex at West Harrison Tournament
Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes make the trip to Mondamin to compete in their first Saturday Tournament of the season. The Trojanettes come in at 0-9 on the season after having lost matches to North Nodaway, Fremont-Mills and Diagonal this week. The West Harrison Tournament is a six-team round-robin format with each team playing five matches, beginning at 9 a.m. Other teams in the tournament are Boyer Valley, Woodbine, Siouxland Christian, Thomas Jefferson and West Harrison. That’s the order the Trojanettes play their opponents as well.