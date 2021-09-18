Fall Sports Preview: Saturday, Sept. 18

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals and Sidney Cowgirls make the trip to Red Oak for at least four matches each. Sidney is coming off a 3-2 win over East Mills Tuesday to improve to 12-8 on the season while Clarinda fell 3-0 to Lewis Central Thursday, dropping the Cardinals record to 7-6. This is a 10-team tournament with the teams split into two five-team pools with play beginning at 8 a.m. Each team will play the other four teams in their pool with top two teams in each pool advancing to the tournament portion of the day to decide a champion. Clarinda and Sidney are both in the Black Pool and are joined by Abraham Lincoln, Mount Vernon and Treynor. The Orange Pool has Creston, Fremont-Mills, Red Oak, St. Albert and Underwood.