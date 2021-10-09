Fall Sports Preview: Saturday, Oct. 9

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals make the long trip to Indianola for their final Saturday Tournament of the year. This should give the Cardinals some strong competition just nine days in front of the start of the postseason. This is an eight team tournament with each team divided into one of two pools. Clarinda is in the Gold Pool with Indianola, Fort Dodge and Perry. After pool play is complete, each team will play two additional matches. The top two in each pool will advance to a championship bracket while the bottom two in each pool will play in a consolation bracket. Ballard, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Glenwood and Williamsburg are in the Purple Pool. Clarinda enters tournament play with an 11-10 overall record.