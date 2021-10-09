Fall Sports Preview: Saturday, Oct. 9

Saturday Preview
Volleyball: Clarinda at Indianola Tournament
Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals make the long trip to Indianola for their final Saturday Tournament of the year. This should give the Cardinals some strong competition just nine days in front of the start of the postseason. This is an eight team tournament with each team divided into one of two pools. Clarinda is in the Gold Pool with Indianola, Fort Dodge and Perry. After pool play is complete, each team will play two additional matches. The top two in each pool will advance to a championship bracket while the bottom two in each pool will play in a consolation bracket. Ballard, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Glenwood and Williamsburg are in the Purple Pool. Clarinda enters tournament play with an 11-10 overall record.
Volleyball: Essex at Wayne Tournament
Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes have a long Saturday trip as well for their final tournament of the season, as they head to Corydon and Wayne High School. This is a seven team tournament which each team placed into one of two pools. Essex is in the smaller pool, which is Pool B, along with Central Decatur and Melcher-Dallas. After pool play is complete, there will be a championship match between the two pool winners and a third-place match between the two pool runners-up. Wayne, Mormon Trail, Murray and Seymour are in Pool A. Essex enters tournament play with a 2-17 overall record.