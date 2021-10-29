Fall Sports Preview: Saturday, Oct. 30

Saturday Preview
Cross Country: Clarinda, Shenandoah and Sidney at State Meet (at Fort Dodge)
Info to know: The Clarinda girls team as well as two Clarinda boys, one Shenandoah boy and one Sidney boy travel to Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge for the state cross country meet. This meet is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for results during the meet on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Clarinda girls team of Ashlyn Eberly, Mayson Hartley, Raenna Henke, Amelia Hesse, Callie King and Cheyenne Sunderman take the course first in the Class 2A girls race at 10:30 a.m. The Cardinals are one of 15 teams in the field and will be on the inside to start out of box one. It’s the first time the Cardinal girls have competed at the state meet since 2006. This will be the third state meet for Eberly and Hartley while the other four will be on the course for the first time in their career. Hartley was a medalist last season.
Shortly after the Class 2A girls race will be the Class 2A boys race with Clarinda sophomore Treyton Schaapherder and freshman Kyle Wagoner and Shenandoah sophomore Alex Razee on the course for an 11:15 start. All three are making their state debut. Razee is ranked 28th, the first time he has been part of the state rankings this season after finishing fifth at last week’s state qualifying meet.
Wagoner and Schaapherder have been Clarinda’s top athletes all season as part of a team that was state-ranked earlier in the season. The two Cardinals and the Mustang will be together near the outside at the starting line in box 16.
The Class 2A award ceremony will take place at noon.
The park will be cleared after that before the Class 1A teams come in. The 1A girls race is set for 2:30 p.m. with the boys to follow at 3:15. Sidney senior Cole Jorgenson is in the boys field. Jorgenson is also starting out of box 16, looking to end his career with a strong finish.
Results will be available after the races at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page and online at valleynewstoday.com and clarindaherald.com.