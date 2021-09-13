Fall Sports Preview: Monday, Sept. 13

Monday Preview
Cross Country: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Red Oak
Info to know: The Clarinda and Shenandoah cross country teams make the short trip to Red Oak to continue their season in a meet that looks to have about 10 teams. The Clarinda teams are coming off team titles at their home meet last week with Mayson Hartley and Kyle Wagoner leading the way. Both have had a lot of help up top so far this season and that will be key going forward for the Cardinals’ success. The Shenandoah boys are coming off their best meet of the season while the Shenandoah girls want to have five finish the race to field a team score and continue to show improvement. Christene Johnson and Alex Razee are coming off leading their teams for the first time in Clarinda last week.
Cross Country: Sidney at East Atchison
Info to know: The Sidney cross country teams head into Missouri, specifically Tarkio for East Atchison’s meet. The Cowgirls should have more than just Grace Zach today with varsity volleyball not playing although junior varsity volleyball is in action. Zach has been the only Cowgirl in the field in their two meets so far. Cole Jorgenson is coming off a fourth-place run at Treynor last week and hopes to be near the front again tonight, leading a Cowboy team that showed much better at Treynor last week than they did in their opener.
Volleyball: Essex at Diagonal
Info to know: The Essex Trojanette volleyball team is back on the court for the first of two matches in two nights as they make the trip to Diagonal. Neither team has won yet this season with Essex coming in 0-6 and Diagonal 0-2. The Trojanettes are in action for the first time since a 3-0 loss to Sidney Tuesday. Diagonal just started the season last week and lost 3-0 to Lamoni Tuesday and 3-1 to Mormon Trail Thursday. Taylor Lumbard is Diagonal’s offensive leader with 21 kills in two matches. Alaina Whittington and Anna Newton look to share setting duties for the Maroonettes. Lumbard leads a balanced back row with 27 digs.