Fall Sports Preview: Monday, Oct. 18

Info to know: This is a first round regional tournament match in Class 1A Region 2. The winner of this match advances to Wednesday evening’s second round match at St. Albert. Essex comes in 4-18 after losing 3-0 to Stanton Tuesday. Fremont-Mills comes in with a 3-19 record after a 3-1 loss to Woodbine Tuesday. Fremont-Mills won the only meeting between the teams this season, 3-0 Sept. 14 in the regular season Corner Conference match in Tabor. Olivia Baker leads the Trojanette attack with 79 kills while Brooke Burns has accumulated 209 assists this season. Tori Burns leads a balanced back row with 74 digs while Baker has 60 blocks this year. Fremont-Mills’ offensive leader is Teagan Ewalt with 124 kills. Kaelynn Driskell has done the setting with 286 assists on the season. Ryleigh Ewalt leads the back row with 213 digs while Teagan Ewalt’s 52 blocks are most on the team.

Info to know: This is a first round regional tournament match in Class 1A Region 2. The winner of this match advances to Wednesday evening’s second round match against the winner of tonight’s Stanton/Bedford match. Wednesday’s match is scheduled to be played in Sidney. The Cowgirls are 21-15 on the season coming off a 1-2 Saturday at the Lewis Central Tournament. Lenox comes in 6-18. The Tigers are coming off a 3-0 win over Wayne and a 3-0 loss to Southwest Valley last Monday at the Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament. These two teams haven’t met this season. The last meeting between the schools was a 3-0 Sidney win in Oct. 2019. Kaden Payne leads Sidney’s offense with 260 kills while Avery Dowling has set up Sidney’s offense with 676 assists this season. Defensive leaders for the Cowgirls are Emily Hutt with 284 digs and Payne with 38 blocks. Lenox’s top attacker is Sadie Cox with 209 kills. Brooklynn Ecklin leads the Tigers with 143 assists with Zoey Reed just behind with 131. Cox is also the top back row player with 207 digs while Cadence Douglas’ 85 blocks are just ahead of Cox’s 82.