Fall Sports Preview: Friday, Sept. 24

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals are home for the second time this season, this time against Greene County, the team that ended Clarinda’s season last year. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page during the game. Clarinda is 1-3 on the season and 1-0 in Class 2A District 8 after beating Clarke last week. The Rams are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the district after an easy win over Des Moines Christian last week. Tadyn Brown had a big night on the ground for the Cardinals last week and is over 400 yards rushing with five touchdowns for the season. Clarinda quarterback Wyatt Schmitt has 28 completions for 342 yards and three touchdowns this season with Isaac Jones making 20 of those catches for 268 yards and all three scores. Jase Wilmes comes in as Clarinda’s leading tackler at 22.5 tackles. His 6.5 tackles for loss are just behind Logan Green’s 7.5 for the team lead. Bryce Stalder is back as Greene County’s quarterback. He has 395 yards passing, 251 yards rushing and nine total touchdowns. Nathan Black is one yard behind Stalder for the top rushing spot on the team. Jackson Morton leads the team with nine receptions while Max Riley’s 126 yards receiving lead the Rams. Morton and Gavin Scheuermann have 20 tackles each for the top spot with Michael Rumley’s 8.5 tackles for loss leading the way. Richard Daugherty has three interceptions for the Rams.