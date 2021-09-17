Fall Sports Preview: Friday, Sept. 17

Info to know: Stanton/Essex is on the road again to face a Griswold team that has struggled so far this season. The Vikings are 2-1 overall and 1-1 in Class 8-Player District 9 while the Tigers are 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the district. Griswold has lost its three games – to East Mills, Bedford and Exira-EHK - by a combined score of 182-20. Carter Johnson has an impressive season going so far at quarterback for the Vikings. He has 545 passing yards and nine touchdowns and another 84 yards on the ground and a score. He’s also second on the team with 17 tackles. He has returned two punts for touchdowns and has intercepted three passes. Logan Roberts leads the Vikings on the ground with 225 yards and four scores while also leading the team in tackles. Levi Martin has taken two interceptions back for touchdowns. Kamron Brownlee is Griswold’s quarterback and has thrown for 387 yards and three touchdowns in three games. Nick Jennum is his favorite target with 10 receptions for 201 yards and a score. Alex Hartman leads the backs with 102 yards rushing. Jennum also paces the defense with 22 tackles. He also is Griswold’s main kick returner and does most of the punting for the Tigers. He’s just a freshman.