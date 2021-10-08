Fall Sports Preview: Friday, Oct. 8

Friday Preview
Football: Clarinda at Des Moines Christian
Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals make the long trip to take on Des Moines Christian tonight in a Class 2A District 8 contest. Both teams are 2-4 on the season, but Clarinda holds the edge at 2-1 in the district compared to Des Moines Christian’s 1-2. A Clarinda win tonight secures them a spot in the Class 2A playoffs. The Cardinals are coming off a 56-13 win over Shenandoah last Friday. Tadyn Brown is up to 657 yards rushing and eight touchdowns to lead the team. Wyatt Schmitt has rushed for 265 yards and passed for another 481 with eight total touchdowns. Schmitt’s favorite target in the passing game is Isaac Jones, who has 26 receptions for 343 yards and five scores. Nobody else on the team has more than six catches. Drew Brown is Clarinda’s leading tackler at 30.5 tackles with Jase Wilmes just behind at 28.5. Wilmes’ eight tackles for loss trail only Logan Green’s 11. Tyler Martin has 839 passing yards and nine touchdowns for the Lions. Gavin Phillips is his top receiver with 25 catches for 243 yards and three scores. Four other receivers have between 10 and 15 catches. Josh Shank leads the rushing game with 451 yards and three scores. Jacob Rosno is the player to watch on defense with 45.5 tackles. Aiden Dogic’s 24.5 tackles are second most on the team. Owen Elam leads the team with six tackles for loss while Shank has 5.5. The Lions have two interception returns for touchdowns and a kickoff return for a score this season.
Football: Shenandoah at Greene County
Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs make the trip to Jefferson to take on a Greene County team that has rolled through its three district opponents so far this season. Shenandoah is 1-5 on the season and 0-3 in Class 2A District 8, coming off a 56-13 loss to Clarinda last week. The Rams are 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the district and beat Red Oak 55-0 last week. Greene County has won its three district contests this season by a combined score of 151-0. Nolan Mount has 1,042 yards passing for the Mustangs with eight touchdowns. Blake Herold leads the Mustang receivers with 40 catches for 479 yards and one score. Morgan Cotten leads the backs with 233 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Herold also leads the defense with 41 tackles. His 7.5 tackles for loss trail only Clayton Holben’s 8.5. Greene County quarterback Bryce Stalder has 872 passing yards, 358 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns to lead the Rams. Nathan Black and Patrick Daugherty are also big threats in the backfield for the Rams and Jackson Morton leads the receiving group with 20 catches for 302 yards and four scores. Bradyn Smith leads the Greene County defense with 29 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss. Michael Rumley has accumulated 14 tackles for loss.
Football: Bedford at Stanton/Essex
Info to know: The Stanton/Essex Vikings welcome Bedford tonight as the Vikings play in Essex for Essex’s Homecoming. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page during the game. The Vikings are 4-2 overall and 2-2 in Class 8-Player District 9. They are coming off a 24-22 win over Murray last week. A win tonight for the Vikings likely puts them in a game next week at East Mills with a playoff berth on the line. Carter Johnson has thrown for 643 yards, rushed for 217 and has 13 total touchdowns, but he missed last week’s win with an injury. Josh Martin stepped in at quarterback and has 338 passing yards on the season. Logan Roberts leads the backs with 436 yards and seven touchdowns while Jack Roberts is the top receiver with 16 catches for 413 yards and six touchdowns. Logan Roberts is up to 53 tackles and 11 tackles for loss to lead the defense. Bedford is 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the district. The Bulldogs have lost four straight including a 51-27 setback against East Mills last week. Tristen Cummings is the quarterback for the Bulldogs with 400 yards passing and seven touchdowns. Asher Weed is the top receiver with nine catches for 92 yards and three scores. Silas Walston has rushed for 450 yards and five touchdowns. Carter DeMott leads the Bedford defense with 33.5 tackles and nine tackles for loss. Walston’s 33 tackles are second on the team. Bedford has returned three fumbles for scores this season and has a kickoff return for a touchdown.
Football: Sidney at St. Albert
Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys wrap up play in Class A District 7 with a trip to St. Albert tonight. The Cowboys come in 1-5 overall and 0-5 in the district while the Falcons are 0-6 overall and 0-4 in the district. Sidney is coming off a 44-6 loss to AHSTW while the Falcons lost 53-0 to Mount Ayr last week. St. Albert hasn’t scored in three straight games. Sidney quarterback Matthew Benedict has 349 passing yards and two touchdowns with Cole Stenzel leading the Cowboys with nine receptions. Stenzel also leads the team in rushing with 178 yards and three scores and in tackles with 49.5 to go with 7.5 tackles for loss. Brendan Monahan is St. Albert’s quarterback. He has 285 passing yards and four touchdowns. He also leads the team in rushing with 246 yards. Monahan also has a kick return and an interception return for a touchdown. Dan McGrath is Monahan’s favorite target with 10 receptions for 174 yards and three scores. John Helton leads the defense with 12.5 tackles.