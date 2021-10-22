Fall Sports Preview: Friday, Oct. 22

Friday Preview
Football: PCM at Clarinda
Info to know: This is a Class 2A first round playoff game. The winner of this game will advance to next Friday’s second round against an opponent that will be determined by the Iowa High School Athletic Association on Saturday. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Both teams come in with 4-4 records on the season. There are no common opponents. Clarinda and PCM were district opponents in 2010 and 2011. PCM won both meetings by a combined score of 80-6. Clarinda has won its last three on the season, including a 44-0 win over Red Oak last Friday. The PCM Mustangs have won two straight, including a 43-20 win over Roland-Story last Friday. Clarinda running back Tadyn Brown is 13 rushing yards away from 1,000 on the season. He’s averaging 8.4 yards per carry and has scored 15 touchdowns. Wyatt Schmitt has 590 yards passing for the Cardinals and five touchdowns. Isaac Jones is his favorite target with 30 receptions for 397 yards and six scores. Drew Brown leads Clarinda’s defense with 39 tackles and five tackles for loss. Jase Wilmes adds 36.5 tackles with 10 tackles for loss while Logan Green leads the Cardinals in tackles for loss with 11.5. Carson Vandelune is PCM’s quarterback. He has had a strong last couple games and for the season has completed 66% of his passes for 590 yards and nine touchdowns. Aiden Anderson is PCM’s featured back with 663 yards and six scores. Kaden Hale and Adrian Robbins have 357 and 337 yards respectively on the ground with a combined seven scores. Matt Rosonke is the target to watch in PCM’s receiving group. He leads the team with 14 receptions for 294 yards and five touchdowns. Cade Lindsay is the leading tackler for the Mustangs with 49. Will Oelmann adds 39.5 tackles with Donovan Nickelson has nine tackles for loss to lead the team. PCM, like Clarinda, has 11 takeaways on defense this season.
Football: West Central Valley at Shenandoah
Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs have added an extra game to the schedule and wrap up the season and it’s a home game tonight against West Central Valley. The Mustangs will try to win their second consecutive game to finish the season after a 19-14 win over Des Moines Christian last week. The Mustangs come in 2-6 while the Wildcats finished 3-5 and missed the playoffs in Class 1A. The teams have two common opponents this season. Shenandoah beat Nodaway Valley back in Week 2 while the Wildcats lost to Nodaway Valley – who was in their district – 14-6 just two weeks ago. West Central Valley also lost 20-0 to Red Oak back in Week 2, a district foe of Shenandoah’s who beat the Mustangs in Week 4. Nolan Mount is up to 1,504 yards passing and 10 touchdowns for the Mustangs with Blake Herold catching 56 passes for 671 yards and two scores. Herold’s 56 receptions are second most in Class 2A. Brody Cullin has also been a top target with 23 receptions for 461 yards and four scores. Morgan Cotten is the leading rusher with 254 yards and five scores. Herold leads the defense with 63 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss. The Shenandoah defense has 20 takeaways this season. Braiden Beane is the West Central Valley quarterback, but he has completed just 10 of 35 passes for 142 yards. Wyatt Clemetson has three catches to lead the team. Hunter Keller leads the Wildcats with 333 yards and four touchdowns while Kaedon Lindsay gets the most carries and is just behind Keller with 329 yards and one score. Beane adds 183 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Lindsay is West Central Valley’s leading tackler with 71.5 tackles on the season. The Wildcat defense has 13 takeaways this season.
Football: Stanton/Essex at Audubon
Info to know: This is a Class 8-Player first round playoff game. The winner of this game will advance to the second round next Friday against an opponent that will be announced Saturday by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Stanton/Essex comes in at 6-2 on the season while Audubon is 7-1. The teams have one common opponent this year. The Wheelers beat Fremont-Mills 63-20 back in Week 3 while the Vikings dropped a 64-36 decision to the Knights in Week 2. This is the first meeting between the two teams in the Varsity Bound era. Stanton/Essex has won its last three including a 44-18 win over East Mills last Friday. Logan Roberts leads the Vikings with 815 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Carter Johnson adds 500 rushing yards and 802 passing yards with 21 total scores. Jack Roberts has 17 receptions for 428 yards to lead the team. Logan Roberts is the leading tackler with 72.5 and 11 tackles for loss. The Vikings had 18 takeaways this season and have returned three interceptions for touchdowns. Audubon has also won three straight including a 49-24 win over Woodbine last Friday. Gavin Smith is the Wheeler quarterback with 701 passing yards. He also leads the team with 1,432 rushing yards and has 43 total touchdowns. Smith’s rushing yards total is third best in Class 8-Man. Carter Andreasen adds 630 rushing yards and nine touchdowns for the Wheelers. Braden Wessel is Smith’s favorite target in the passing game with 16 catches for 272 yards and five scores. Gavin Larsen is the player to watch on defense with 45 tackles. Andreasen adds 39 while Cooper Nielsen and Joey Schramm combine for 23.5 tackles for loss. The Wheeler defense has forced 17 takeaways.