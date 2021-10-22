Fall Sports Preview: Friday, Oct. 22

Info to know: This is a Class 2A first round playoff game. The winner of this game will advance to next Friday’s second round against an opponent that will be determined by the Iowa High School Athletic Association on Saturday. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Both teams come in with 4-4 records on the season. There are no common opponents. Clarinda and PCM were district opponents in 2010 and 2011. PCM won both meetings by a combined score of 80-6. Clarinda has won its last three on the season, including a 44-0 win over Red Oak last Friday. The PCM Mustangs have won two straight, including a 43-20 win over Roland-Story last Friday. Clarinda running back Tadyn Brown is 13 rushing yards away from 1,000 on the season. He’s averaging 8.4 yards per carry and has scored 15 touchdowns. Wyatt Schmitt has 590 yards passing for the Cardinals and five touchdowns. Isaac Jones is his favorite target with 30 receptions for 397 yards and six scores. Drew Brown leads Clarinda’s defense with 39 tackles and five tackles for loss. Jase Wilmes adds 36.5 tackles with 10 tackles for loss while Logan Green leads the Cardinals in tackles for loss with 11.5. Carson Vandelune is PCM’s quarterback. He has had a strong last couple games and for the season has completed 66% of his passes for 590 yards and nine touchdowns. Aiden Anderson is PCM’s featured back with 663 yards and six scores. Kaden Hale and Adrian Robbins have 357 and 337 yards respectively on the ground with a combined seven scores. Matt Rosonke is the target to watch in PCM’s receiving group. He leads the team with 14 receptions for 294 yards and five touchdowns. Cade Lindsay is the leading tackler for the Mustangs with 49. Will Oelmann adds 39.5 tackles with Donovan Nickelson has nine tackles for loss to lead the team. PCM, like Clarinda, has 11 takeaways on defense this season.