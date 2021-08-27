Fall Sports Preview: Friday, Aug. 27

Info to know: Stanton and Essex start their third year together in football with a home date against Martensdale-St. Marys. This is a tough tune up for the Vikings against a Blue Devil team that was unbeaten until the round of 16 in the playoffs last year. District play starts for the Vikings next week, although they will have one more non-district game later this season. This is the first of three games in Stanton for the Vikings, who will also play one game in Essex later this season. Martensdale-St. Marys lost a lot of its top players from last year’s 8-1 team. The two teams haven’t played in the Quikstats era.