Fall sports practices underway at Clarinda

Fall sports practices are into their second week at Clarinda High School with all teams starting preparations for next week’s season opener.

The football, volleyball and boys and girls cross country teams all started preseason practice last week, along with the rest of the state, and all have returning head coaches in Collin Bevins for football, Jess Hanafan for volleyball and Jane Mayer for cross country.

The volleyball and cross country programs will be the first to compete Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Volleyball travels to Stanton for a non-conference triangular to open the season. The Cardinals have several of last year’s top athletes back, led by a strong group of seniors in Emmy Allbaugh, Taylor Cole, Skylar Kelley and Avery Walter, who want to go out with a strong final campaign.

Cross country makes the trip to Shenandoah to open the season with six of the eight athletes who competed at last year’s state cross country meet returning. Expectations are quite high for both the boys and girls. The girls have four back from last year’s eighth-place state team and a two-time medalist back for her senior year in Mayson Hartley. State qualifiers from last season -- Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner -- return to lead the boys.

Football opens the season Friday, Aug. 26, at Creston. Bevins has a good senior group back and many of his skill position players returning, including Tadyn Brown, Isaac Jones and Wyatt Schmitt, who will lead a Cardinal team looking to improve on last season’s 4-5 record.

The football and volleyball teams will travel to Riverside Friday, Aug. 19, to compete in a preseason scrimmage against the Bulldogs.