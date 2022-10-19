Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Wednesday, Oct. 19

Wednesday Preview
Volleyball: Clarinda at Van Meter
Info to know: This is a regional semifinal tournament match in Class 3A Region 3. The winner of this match advances to Tuesday’s regional final against the winner of this evening’s Des Moines Christian/Atlantic match. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Clarinda comes in with a 16-15 record on the season and advanced to this round with a thrilling five set win Monday over Red Oak. Van Meter is 25-12 and advanced to this round with a 3-0 win over Clarke Monday. Clarinda stats leaders entering the match are Addy Wagoner with 240 kills, Emmy Allbaugh with 402 assists, Taylor Cole with 401 digs and 36 aces and Brooke Brown with 85 blocks. Abby Matt leads Van Meter’s attack with 306 kills. Teya Speltz adds 200 winners and Malia Kelly has accumulated 164. Haedyn Rebelsky does the setting and has 680 assists on the season. Kelly leads the front row defense with 85 blocks while three other Bulldogs have at least 30 blocks. Matt leads the back row defense with 190 digs. Makenzie Dubbin isn’t far behind with 177. Three others have at least 100. The Cardinals and Bulldogs haven’t matched up in the careers of the current players. The teams have one common opponent in West Central Valley and both beat the Wildcats early this season.
Volleyball: Fremont-Mills at Sidney
Info to know: This is a second round regional tournament match in Class 1A Region 2. The winner of this match advances to Monday’s regional semifinal against the winner of this evening’s East Mills/Griswold match. The Cowgirls are 29-8 on the season and advanced to this round with a 3-0 win over Hamburg Monday. Fremont-Mills is 11-23 on the season and advanced with a 3-0 win Monday at Lenox. Sidney stats leaders entering the match are Kaden Payne with 354 kills and 69 blocks, Avery Dowling with 800 assists, Emily Hutt with 409 digs and Fallon Sheldon with 40 aces. Teagan Ewalt is the leader for Fremont-Mills. She has 300 kills, more than twice as many as anyone else on the team. Carlie Chambers is next with 144. Ewalt also has 297 assists, just off of Mylie Hughes’ 360 for the team lead. Bella Gute leads the Knights in digs with 465 while Ewalt’s 84 blocks are most on the team. The Cowgirls and Knights have played three times this season, all Sidney wins, although Fremont-Mills has won two sets from the Cowgirls in those three matches.