Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Wednesday, Oct. 19

Info to know: This is a regional semifinal tournament match in Class 3A Region 3. The winner of this match advances to Tuesday’s regional final against the winner of this evening’s Des Moines Christian/Atlantic match. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Clarinda comes in with a 16-15 record on the season and advanced to this round with a thrilling five set win Monday over Red Oak. Van Meter is 25-12 and advanced to this round with a 3-0 win over Clarke Monday. Clarinda stats leaders entering the match are Addy Wagoner with 240 kills, Emmy Allbaugh with 402 assists, Taylor Cole with 401 digs and 36 aces and Brooke Brown with 85 blocks. Abby Matt leads Van Meter’s attack with 306 kills. Teya Speltz adds 200 winners and Malia Kelly has accumulated 164. Haedyn Rebelsky does the setting and has 680 assists on the season. Kelly leads the front row defense with 85 blocks while three other Bulldogs have at least 30 blocks. Matt leads the back row defense with 190 digs. Makenzie Dubbin isn’t far behind with 177. Three others have at least 100. The Cardinals and Bulldogs haven’t matched up in the careers of the current players. The teams have one common opponent in West Central Valley and both beat the Wildcats early this season.