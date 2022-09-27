Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, Sept. 27

Tuesday Preview

Volleyball: St. Albert at Clarinda

Info to know: The Cardinals are home for a Hawkeye 10 Conference match this evening. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Clarinda is 11-10 on the season and 2-5 in conference play and is coming off a 3-1 win over Creston Thursday. St. Albert enters with a 10-14 record, 1-3 in the conference. The Saintes are coming off a 2-2 Saturday at the Bedford Tournament. Clarinda stats leaders to enter the week are Addy Wagoner with 156 kills, Emmy Allbaugh with 257 assists and 25 aces, Taylor Cole with 267 digs and 25 aces and Brooke Brown with 60 blocks. Ella Klusman and Georgie Bohnet are St. Albert’s leading hitters with Lily Krohn and Klusman handling the setting. Ellie Monahan will likely hit 350 digs for the season and leads the team there. Kylie Wesack is the leading blocker. The Cardinals and Saintes played once last season, a 3-1 St. Albert win.

Volleyball: Shenandoah at Red Oak

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies make the trip to Red Oak for a conference clash. Shenandoah is 13-7 on the season and 3-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Fillies are coming off losses to Kuemper and Atlantic last Tuesday. Red Oak enters at 11-11 overall and 4-1 in conference play. The Tigers also haven’t played since last Tuesday, a 3-0 win over Harlan. Shenandoah stats leaders to enter the week are Ashlynn Hodges with 153 kills, Aliyah Parker with 231 assists, Macey Finlay with 171 digs, Jenna Burdorf with 51 blocks and Peyton Athen with 35 aces. Red Oak has a balanced offense with Merced Ramirez’s 116 kills leading the team. She had three teammates within 27 of her in that department. Ramirez also leads the team in assists and sets along with Alexis Wallace. Nicole Bond is the top defensive player in the back row while Lainey DeVries leads the front row defense. The Fillies and Tigers matched up once last season, a 3-0 Red Oak win.

Volleyball: Fremont-Mills at Sidney

Info to know: This is a semifinal match at the Corner Conference Tournament. The winner advances to Thursday evening’s final in Tabor against the winner of this evening’s Stanton/East Mills match, which takes place prior to this match, also in Sidney. The loser of this match will play the loser of the other semifinal Thursday, also in Tabor. The Cowgirls received a bye into the semifinals and enter play with a 23-5 record coming off a 3-1 showing Saturday at the Bedford Tournament. Stats leaders to start the week for the Cowgirls are Kaden Payne with 237 kills and 38 blocks, Avery Dowling with 534 assists, Emily Hutt with 286 blocks and Fallon Sheldon with 30 aces. The Knights are 6-18 on the season and advanced into this match with a 3-2 win over Griswold Monday. Teagan Ewalt leads the Fremont-Mills offense with 193 kills. She also splits setting duties with Mylie Hughes. Ewalt also leads the team in blocks and is second in digs to Bella Gute. The Cowgirls and Knights matched up Sept. 17, at the Red Oak Tournament, a 2-1 Cowgirl victory.

Volleyball: Essex vs. Griswold (at Sidney)

Info to know: This is a consolation match at the Corner Conference Tournament. The Essex Trojanettes fell into the consolation round with a 3-0 loss to East Mills Monday while Griswold dropped into the consolation match after losing 3-2 to Fremont-Mills Monday. The Trojanettes are 2-15 on the season and the Tigers 13-11. Makenna Askeland is Griswold’s top hitter with Carolina Arcia and Joey Reynolds splitting setting duties for the Tigers. Whitney Pennock leads the Griswold back line with Makenna and Marissa Askeland as well as Linsey Keiser also strong players in the back row. Gabbie Greiman and Emma Mundorf are the top blockers. The Trojanettes and Tigers met just seven days ago with Griswold winning 3-0.