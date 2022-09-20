Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, Sept. 20

Tuesday Preview

Volleyball: Mount Ayr at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals are home this evening coming off a 4-1 tournament Saturday in Red Oak. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cardinals are now 9-10 after the weekend and stats leaders to start the week are Addy Wagoner with 134 kills, Emmy Allbaugh with 212 assists and 24 aces, Taylor Cole with 232 digs and Brooke Brown with 55 blocks. Mount Ayr enters play with a 6-6 season record after a 2-3 mark at its home tournament Saturday. The Raiderettes are very balanced offensively with Tegan Streit, Linsie Barnes and Kacee Klommhaus all within six kills of each other for the team lead. Kaylie Shields and Hayden Ruggles handle the setting duties. Olivia Huntington leads the back line. The teams played last season with Clarinda winning 3-0.

Volleyball: Shenandoah at Atlantic

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies make the trip to Atlantic for a Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular that also includes Kuemper. The Fillies are 13-5 on the season and 3-1 in the conference. They are coming off a 5-0 weekend at the Mount Ayr Tournament. Atlantic is 9-16 on the season and 3-2 in the conference. The Trojans lost five matches at the Bondurant-Farrar Tournament Saturday. Kuemper Catholic enters play at 20-3 overall and 5-0 in the conference after going 4-0 at the CYO Tournament at Gehlen Catholic Sunday. Shenandoah stats leaders to start the week are Ashlynn Hodges with 137 kills, Aliyah Parker with 203 assists, Macey Finlay with 151 digs, Jenna Burdorf with 41 blocks and Peyton Athen with 31 aces. Jada Jensen leads Atlantic’s attack with Lexi Noelck and Jensen doing the setting. Abby Smith leads the team in digs and Chloe Mullenix in blocks. Sophie Badding leads Kuemper’s offense with Ashlyn Badding and Macy Simons setting up the offense. Kaylie Simons is Kuemper’s top back row player with Sophie Badding having 80 blocks to lead the front row defense. Shenandoah lost last season’s meeting against Atlantic 3-0 and lost last season’s meeting with Kuemper 3-0.

Cross Country: Clarinda and Essex at Creston

Info to know: The Clarinda and Essex cross country teams make the trip to Creston for a meet that has about 20 teams in the field on a day that’s supposed to quite hot. The Cardinals are coming off second and third place finishes at Panorama Thursday with Mayson Hartley, Raenna Henke and Treyton Schaapherder all securing top three finishes. Essex’s Tony Racine and Riley King both placed in the top 10 last time out at Southwest Valley.

Cross Country: Shenandoah at Tri-Center – Postponed to Thursday

Volleyball: Essex at Griswold

Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes are right back on the court after dropping a 3-0 home decision Monday to Heartland Christian. The Trojanettes are now 2-13 on the season and they jump back into Corner Conference play sporting a 1-3 conference record. Griswold is 12-10 overall and 2-2 in the conference and coming off a five set loss Thursday against Southwest Valley. Makenna Askeland leads the Tiger offense with Marissa Askeland also a strong option. Carolina Arcia and Joey Reynolds split setting duties for the Tigers. Defensively, Whitney Pennock leads a balanced back row with three teammates within 37 digs of her for the team lead. Gabbie Greiman and Emma Mundorf are the team’s blocks leaders. The Trojanettes and Tigers met twice last season, a 2-0 Griswold win and a 3-0 Griswold win.