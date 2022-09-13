Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, Sept. 13

Tuesday Preview

Volleyball: Clarinda at Glenwood

Info to know: Clarinda travels to Glenwood for a Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular that also includes Atlantic. The Cardinals will play in the second and third matches of the triangular, which begins at 4:30. Clarinda comes in 5-6 on the season and 1-2 in conference play. They are coming off a loss to East Mills Thursday. Cardinal stats leaders to start the week are Addy Wagoner with 70 kills, Emmy Allbaugh with 127 assists and 15 aces, Taylor Cole with 132 digs and Brooke Brown with 35 blocks. The Cardinals play Atlantic first. The Trojans are 7-11 on the season and 1-2 in the conference. They haven’t played since beating Creston and losing to Lewis Central last Tuesday. Jada Jensen leads the Trojans in kills and splits setting duties with Chloe Mullenix, who also leads the team in blocks. Abby Smith, Ava Rush and Aubrey Guyer could all reach 100 digs for the season tonight and are within seven of each other for the team lead. The Rams are 7-8 on the season and 0-2 in the conference and are coming off a loss to Red Oak Thursday. Zoie Carda has the lead in kills for Glenwood with McKenna Koehler and Allison Koontz splitting setting duties. Delaney Holeton leads the Rams in digs. Last season, Clarinda didn’t win a set in one meeting with Atlantic and two against Glenwood.

Volleyball: Fremont-Mills at Essex

Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes return home for a Corner Conference match this evening. The Trojanettes are 2-11 on the season and 1-2 in the conference after beating Hamburg and losing to Diagonal Monday. Fremont-Mills enters play with a 3-10 record, 0-2 in the conference. Last time out the Knights were 1-3 Saturday at the Shenandoah Tournament. Teagan Ewalt leads Fremont-Mills’ attack offensively and defensively at the net with Mylie Hughes doing the setting for the Knights. Bella Gute is Fremont-Mills’ top defender on the back row. The Trojanettes and Knights matched up twice last season, both 3-0 Fremont-Mills wins.

Volleyball: Sidney at East Mills

Info to know: This evening could be the last big hurdle standing in between Sidney and a Corner Conference championship. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cowgirls and Wolverines are the last two unbeatens in the conference with Sidney sporting a 15-2 overall record and East Mills 14-3. Sidney is coming off a win over Falls City Sacred Heart Thursday while East Mills also last played Thursday, beating Clarinda. Sidney stats leaders to enter the week are Kaden Payne with 136 kills and 30 blocks, Avery Dowling with 332 assists, Emily Hutt with 169 digs and Fallon Sheldon with 22 aces. Emily Williams is East Mills’ leader in kills and digs with Miah Urban setting up the offense. Evelyn Stoakes is East Mills’ blocks leader. The Cowgirls and Wolverines played twice last season, a 3-0 Sidney win and a 3-2 Sidney win.