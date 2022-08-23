Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, Aug. 23

Tuesday Preview

Cross Country: Clarinda and Essex at Shenandoah

Info to know: The cross country season starts this evening in Shenandoah with the Mustangs and Fillies hosting an Early Bird Meet. This meet is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for result highlights during the meet at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Coverage area teams Clarinda and Essex are also in the field, which consists of 12 teams split between the Hawkeye 10, Corner and Western Iowa Conferences. There is just a single girls race and a single boys race with each team allowed unlimited entries in both. The top five runners for each team will be scored for team placing.

Volleyball: Clarinda at Stanton

Info to know: The volleyball season also starts this evening with the Cardinals making the trip to Stanton for a non-conference triangular that also includes Lenox. The Cardinals will play the Tigers first and then the Viqueens to end the night. Clarinda has a good returning group that looks to build on last year’s 14-16 season. Stanton is ranked 12th in the preseason Class 1A rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and is coming off a 21-11 season. Lenox was 6-19 last season. Clarinda beat Lenox 3-0 and lost to Stanton 3-1 in the only meetings last season.

Volleyball: Bedford and Riverside at Essex

Info to know: Essex volleyball starts its season this evening as well with a home triangular against two different kinds of Bulldogs. Essex will play Bedford to start the evening and then after Riverside and Bedford match up, the Trojanettes will tangle with Riverside. The Trojanettes were just 4-20 last season, but have most of last season’s lineup back. Bedford was 10-17 last season while Riverside finished 23-14. Essex lost the only meeting to both teams last season, losing 2-0 to Riverside and 2-1 to Bedford.