Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, Sept. 15

Thursday Preview

Volleyball: St. Albert at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies are home this evening to take on St. Albert. Shenandoah comes in 7-5 on the season and 2-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and are coming off a 3-1, third-place showing at their home tournament Saturday. Stats leaders to begin the week for Shenandoah are Ashlynn Hodges with 84 kills, Aliyah Parker with 131 assists and 20 aces, Macey Finlay with 106 digs and Jenna Burdorf with 25 blocks. St. Albert enters play with a 4-8 record. The Saintes are 0-2 in the conference after losing 3-0 to Red Oak and 3-0 to Kuemper Tuesday. Ella Klusman and Georgie Bohnet are St. Albert’s top attackers with Lily Krohn and Klusman splitting setting duties. Ellie Monahan is averaging over five digs per set while Missy Evezic and Kylie Wesack are strong blockers for the Saintes. St. Albert beat Shenandoah twice last season 2-0 and 3-2.

Volleyball: Clarinda at Harlan

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals are back on the road for a Hawkeye 10 Conference match against Harlan. The Cardinals are 5-7 on the season, 1-4 in the conference after losing 3-0 to Glenwood and 3-0 against Atlantic Tuesday. Harlan enters at 6-7 overall and 2-1 in conference play. The Cyclones haven’t played since a 3-0 loss to Lewis Central last Thursday. Haley Bladt leads Harlan’s offense and is set up mainly from Macy Reischl. Look for Madison Kjergaard in the back row while Erica Rust leads the Cyclones in blocks. Clarinda won last season’s meeting 3-1.

Cross Country: Clarinda at Panorama

Info to know: Clarinda is one of more than 20 teams scheduled to be at the Lake Panorama Par 3 Golf Course for the Panorama meet. This meet gives the Cardinals an opportunity to see some competition they don’t see very often, including a few foes they may see at next month’s state qualifying meet. The Cardinal girls won and the Cardinal boys finished second last time out Monday in Red Oak.

Cross Country: Essex and Sidney at Southwest Valley

Info to know: The Essex and Sidney teams travel to Lake Icaria north of Corning for the Southwest Valley meet with more than 15 teams scheduled to be in the field. It’s the second meet this week for both teams, none of which were able to post a team score at Tarkio Monday.