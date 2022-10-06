Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, Oct. 6

Thursday Preview

Cross Country: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Atlantic

Info to know: The Clarinda and Shenandoah cross country teams make the trip to Atlantic to compete in a meet that has 20 teams registered. Hawkeye 10 Conference schools make up nearly half of the field and should give the teams a good indicator of where they stand one week in front of the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet. The Cardinal girls were second and the Fillies eighth in Shenandoah last week while the Cardinal boys were fifth and the Mustangs 11th.

Volleyball: Lewis Central at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Fillies return home to battle one of the Hawkeye 10 Conference’s top teams. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Shenandoah comes in 16-11 on the season and 4-4 in conference play after a 3-0 win over Denison Tuesday. The Titans are 19-7 on the season and 6-1 in the conference after a 3-0 win over Red Oak Tuesday. Lewis Central begins the day ranked 14th in Class 4A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Lewis Central has a balanced offense with Ashlynne Havermann and Maddie Bergman the two top hitters. Brooke Larsen and Haylee Erickson split setting duties for the Titans. Anna Strohmeier and Elise Thramer are strong hitters and also the team’s top blockers. Addison Holt leads the team in digs. Lewis Central beat Shenandoah 2-0 just five days ago at the Thomas Jefferson Tournament.

Volleyball: Red Oak at Clarinda

Info to know: The Cardinals are home as well for their first match in nine days as they also match up with one of the Hawkeye 10 Conference’s best teams. Clarinda is 12-10 on the season and 3-5 in the conference and is coming off a 3-0 win over St. Albert last Tuesday. Red Oak is 17-13 on the season, 6-2 in conference play. The Tigers are coming off a 3-0 loss to Lewis Central Tuesday. Clarinda stats leaders entering the week are Addy Wagoner with 166 kills, Emmy Allbaugh with 277 assists and 28 aces, Taylor Cole with 290 digs and Brooke Brown with 65 blocks. Red Oak has five hitters within 36 kills of each other for the team lead, led by Merced Ramirez’s 147 and Marley Gray’s 142. Ramirez and Alexis Wallace share setting duties for the Tigers. Lainey DeVries leads the Tigers in blocks and Nicole Bond in digs. The Cardinals and Tigers haven’t matched up this season. Red Oak won last season’s only meeting 3-0.

Volleyball: East Atchison at Essex

Info to know: The Trojanettes are also at home, taking on East Atchison, Missouri. The Trojanettes are 3-16 on the season after beating Iowa School for the Deaf 3-0 Tuesday. The Trojanettes will likely have their hands full tonight against a Wolves team that enters with a 21-4 record with three of those losses coming this past Saturday in tournament action in St. Joseph. The Wolves are coming off a 3-0 win over Rock Port Tuesday. The Wolves beat the Trojanettes 3-0 last season.