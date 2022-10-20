Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, Oct. 20

Info to know: Shenandoah hosts a Class 2A state qualifying meet with 15 total teams in the field. This meet is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for result highlights during the meet at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The top three teams and top 15 individuals qualify for next Friday’s state meet in Fort Dodge. Hailey Egbert leads the Shenandoah girls while Damien Little Thunder and Brandon McDowell lead the boys. Also for the Shenandoah boys, state qualifier from last year, Alex Razee may take a shot at qualifying after missing the last several meets because of an injury. Both Clarinda teams are ranked and are hopeful to have two teams in next week’s state field. Mayson Hartley leads the Cardinal girls with Raenna Henke hoping to be well enough to give it a go as well as she missed last week’s Hawkeye 10 meet and a few others this season with an injury. Maya Hunter also looks to be an individual contender. Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner are expected near the front for the Cardinal boys. The Clarinda girls are ranked 16th and the Clarinda boys 19th. Other ranked teams in the field are the Van Meter girls (no. 3), the Des Moines Christian boys (no. 1) and girls (no. 7) and the Chariton boys (no. 17). Schaapherder and Wagoner are ranked 25th and 28th. Other ranked boys in the field are Aaron Fynaardt of Des Moines Christian (no. 1), Caleb Ten Pas of Des Moines Christian (no. 3) and Collin Houg of Des Moines Christian (no. 11). In the girls field, Hartley comes in ranked 4th and Henke 16th. Other ranked athletes in the field are Clare Kelly of Van Meter (no. 3), Mary Kelly of Van Meter (no. 10), Rachel Putze of Woodbury Center/Kingsley-Pierson (no. 13), and Chloe Judisch of South Central Calhoun (no. 27). Other teams in the field are East Sac County, Greene County, MVAOCOU, Red Oak, Southeast Valley, Treynor, Underwood and West Central Valley.