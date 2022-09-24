Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, Sept. 24

Info to know: The Cardinals make the trip to Harlan for a weekend meet that consists of about 15 teams. The Clarinda teams are coming off strong showings in Creston Tuesday where the girls won the meet by one point and the boys finished second to Glenwood. The top athletes on both Cardinal teams have been competing well of late and hope to continue that as we’re less than three weeks from the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet, which is also in Harlan, and less than four weeks away from the state qualifying meet.