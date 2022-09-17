Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, Sept. 17

Info to know: The Fillies make the trip to Mount Ayr as one of eight teams in the field. Shenandoah is 8-5 on the season after beating St. Albert Thursday. The eight teams are split into two pools and round-robin play will start the day. The Fillies are in the Red Pool with Mount Ayr, Interstate 35 and Wayne. After pool play, the top two teams in both pools will advance to the tournament portion of play with a championship and third-place match to follow. Clarke, East Mills, Lamoni and Martensdale-St. Marys are also in the field.

Info to know: The Cardinals and Cowgirls both make the trip to Red Oak to compete in the 12-team field. Sidney is 16-2 and coming off a win over East Mills Tuesday. Clarinda is 5-9 on the season after losing to Harlan Thursday. The 12 teams start the day split into four pools of three teams each. Clarinda is in Pool B with Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Fremont-Mills. The Cowgirls are in Pool C and match up with Glenwood and St. Albert. After the round-robin play, the teams will be split into three-team pools again with a champion, a runner-up and a third-place team from different pools placed together. After those two matches, the teams will be split into a Gold, Silver and Bronze Pool, which are all four team brackets to complete the tournament. Creston, Lenox, Mount Vernon, Red Oak, Treynor and Underwood are also in the field.