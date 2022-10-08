 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, Oct. 8

Clarinda Cardinals

Saturday Preview

Volleyball: Clarinda at Indianola Tournament

Info to know: The Cardinals venture into central Iowa to play in the Indianola Tournament. This is a seven-team tournament that is simply a full round-robin. The host Indians are also in the field along with Hawkeye 10 Conference rival Glenwood and Ballard, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Fort Dodge and Perry. The Cardinals enter the tournament with a 12-11 record and are coming off a loss Thursday against Red Oak.

Volleyball: Essex at Wayne Tournament

Info to know: The Trojanettes also make a long trip east to play in the Wayne Tournament. This is an eight-team tournament with the teams split into two pools of four teams each. Essex is in Pool A along with the host Falcons, Melcher-Dallas and Seymour. After pool play is complete, the two pool winners will play for the tournament title while the two pool runners-up will battle for third. Essex enters play with a 3-17 record and is coming off a loss Thursday against East Atchison. Central Decatur, East Union, Mormon Trail and Murray are in Pool B.

