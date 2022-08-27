Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, Aug. 27

Saturday Preview

Cross Country: Clarinda, Essex and Shenandoah at Glenwood

Info to know: Three of the four coverage area cross country teams are on the course for the second time this week as they make the trip to Glenwood this morning. The Cardinals try to build on winning each title in Shenandoah Tuesday. Replicating that feat promises to be quite a bit tougher in a bigger field. Hawkeye 10 Conference teams Atlantic, Creston, Harlan, Lewis Central, Red Oak, St. Albert and the host Rams are also in the field while East Mills is the only other Corner Conference school in a field which boasts 14 teams.

Volleyball: Essex at AHSTW Tournament

Info to know: The Trojanettes compete in their first Saturday tournament of the season as they make the trip to Avoca to compete in an eight-team field. Essex enters play with a 0-4 record after losing to Southwest Valley and East Mills Thursday. Pool play starts the day this morning with Essex in Pool B along with Atlantic, East Mills and Riverside. The Trojanettes will take on those three schools, two of which they have already played once this season, before tournament play begins. The top two in each pool will then compete in a four-team bracketed competition while the third and fourth place teams do the same, so each team is guaranteed four matches. AHSTW, CAM, Denison and Earlham are in Pool A.

Volleyball: Sidney at Harlan Tournament

Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls make the trip to Harlan for tournament play Saturday and take part in a 10-team field and four guaranteed matches. The Cowgirls enter play at 3-0 after wins over MVAOCOU, Glenwood and Tri-Center Thursday. Sidney is in Pool B to start the morning, along with Glenwood and Underwood. Pool’s B and C will also have one cross over match with the Cowgirls matching up with Logan-Magnolia. Indianola and Treynor are also in Pool C. After pool play is complete, the top four teams will advance to a bracketed tournament, the fifth through eighth place teams will do the same and the ninth and 10th place teams will play each other. The other four teams in the field are Harlan, East Sac County, Missouri Valley and St. Albert.