Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, Oct. 17

Monday Preview

Volleyball: Shenandoah at Atlantic

Info to know: This is a first round regional tournament match in Class 3A Region 3. The winner of this match advances to Wednesday evening’s regional semifinal at Des Moines Christian against the winner of this evening’s Des Moines Christian/Saydel match. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Fillies enter play with a 17-13 record and are coming off a 3-1 win over Southwest Valley Thursday. The Trojans are 17-19 on the season and last played Thursday in a 3-2 loss to St. Albert. Shenandoah stats leaders are Ashlynn Hodges with 213 kills, Aliyah Parker with 299 assists, Macey Finlay with 240 digs, Jenna Burdorf with 68 blocks and Peyton Athen with 41 aces. Jada Jensen leads Atlantic’s offensive attack while also splitting setting duties with Lexi Noelck. Noelck, Abby Smith and Aubrey Guyer are also strong hitters. Smith and Ava Rush both have over 200 digs. The Fillies and Trojans matched up back on Sept. 20, a 3-2 Atlantic win.

Volleyball: Clarinda at Red Oak

Info to know: This is a first round regional tournament match in Class 3A Region 3. The winner of this match advances to Wednesday evening’s regional semifinal at Van Meter against the winner of this evening’s Van Meter/Clarke match. Clarinda is 15-15 on the season and coming off a 3-1 win over Shenandoah Tuesday. Red Oak enters with a 22-15 record on the season and last played Saturday in winning three of five matches at the Winterset Tournament. Clarinda stats leaders entering play are Addy Wagoner with 222 kills, Emmy Allbaugh with 371 assists and 33 aces, Taylor Cole with 370 digs and 33 aces and Brooke Brown with 81 blocks. Red Oak has a very balanced offensive front with six athletes having recorded over 120 kills on the season, led by Merced Ramirez’s 193. She has also accumulated 438 assists while Alexis Wallace has added 334. Nicole Bond leads the back row while Lainey DeVries paces the Tigers in blocks. The Cardinals and Tigers played just 11 days ago in a 3-1 Red Oak win.

Volleyball: Essex at East Mills

Info to know: This is a first round regional tournament match in Class 1A Region 2. The winner of this match advances to Wednesday evening’s regional second round match at East Mills against the winner of this evening’s Griswold/Coon Rapids-Bayard match. The Trojanettes are 4-20 on the season and are coming off a 3-0 loss to Stanton Tuesday while East Mills is 26-9 and last played Thursday in a 3-0 win over East Union. Essex stats leaders are Cindy Swain with 83 kills, Brooke Burns with 216 assists, Tori Burns with 152 digs and 36 aces and Olivia Baker with 37 blocks. Emily Williams has over 400 kills on the season for the Wolverines while Miah Urban has accumulated more than 700 assists. Williams also leads the team in digs while Evelyn Stoaks and Jaimee Davis have been excellent with the block. The Trojanettes and Wolverines have matched up three times already this season with East Mills winning 3-0, 2-0 and 3-0.

Volleyball: Hamburg at Sidney

Info to know: This is a first round regional tournament match in Class 1A Region 2. The winner of this match advances to Wednesday evening’s regional second round match at Sidney against the winner of this evening’s Lenox/Fremont-Mills match. Sidney is 28-8 on the season and coming off a 1-3 showing at the Lewis Central Tournament Saturday. Hamburg is 0-8 and hasn’t played since a 3-0 loss to Stanton in the quarterfinals of the Corner Conference Tournament three weeks ago. Sidney stats leaders coming in are Kaden Payne with 325 kills and 62 blocks, Avery Dowling with 749 assists, Emily Hutt with 385 digs and Fallon Sheldon with 39 aces. Hamburg has just four matches of stats shown on Bound and has been led offensively by Hailee Barrett. Gracie Thompson handles most of the setting for the Wildcats. Barrett also leads the team in digs and blocks. Emma Barrett and Harley Magers are other players to watch on both the front and back row. The Cowgirls and Wildcats played back on Sept. 22, with Sidney earning a 3-0 win.