Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, Sept. 9

Friday Preview

Football: Treynor at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals come home for the first time this season to battle Treynor in their final non-district game of the season. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Clarinda is 0-2 on the season and is coming off a 59-22 loss to Underwood while Treynor is 2-0 and coming off a 34-22 win over Tri-Center. Tadyn Brown leads Clarinda with 185 rushing yards and a touchdown while both Wyatt Schmitt and Karson Downey have exceeded 100 rushing yards. Schmitt has also passed for 118 yards and has completed 11-31 passes. Isaac Jones is the top target with six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. Downey and Jase Wilmes are Clarinda’s leading tacklers through two games. Downey has 12 tackles and a fumble recovery and Wilmes has recorded 11 tackles. Kayden Dirks leads Treynor’s offensive attack with 410 passing yards, 178 rushing yards and six total touchdowns. Kyle Moss adds another 149 yards on the ground and a score. Karson Elwood and Alan Young are Treynor’s top receivers. Elwood has 10 catches for 172 yards, Young has caught nine passes for 147 yards. Both have two scores. Bradley Stock and Moss lead the defense. Stock has 11.5 tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery while Moss has 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery. Treynor won last season’s meeting 20-13.

Football: Atlantic at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs are at home for the second times in as many weeks, this time in their non-district finale against Hawkeye 10 Conference foe Atlantic. The Mustangs come in with a 2-0 record after beating Nodaway Valley 20-7 last week. Atlantic is 0-2 after losing 37-22 to Kuemper last week. Cole Scamman has 355 passing yards and three touchdowns to lead the Mustangs with Blake Herold being his favorite target with five receptions for 117 yards. Jayden Dickerson has rushed for 168 yards and two scores with Beau Gardner adding another 126 yards on the ground with a touchdown. Herold leads the defense with 21.5 tackles, six tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Gardner has another 14 tackles and six tackles for loss. Treyten Foster intercepted three passes last week. Caden Anderson has attempted 76 passes through two weeks for the Trojans, completing 44 for 554 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Jackson McLaren, Carter Pellett and Colton Rasmussen are the receivers to watch for the Trojans. Pellett has 12 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. McLaren has 12 receptions for 72 yards and Rasmussen has nine catches for 291 yards and three scores. Dante Hedrington is the running back with 177 yards and a score. Tanner O’Brien leads Atlantic’s defensive effort with 9.5 tackles, three for loss. Clevi Johnson adds nine tackles, 1.5 for loss. Atlantic won last season’s meeting 37-13.

Football: Sidney at Earlham

Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys are on the road for the first time this season, making the trek to Earlham. The Cowboys are 1-1 overall and 0-1 in Class A District 7 after a 35-0 loss to Southwest Valley last week. Earlham is 0-2 on the season and 0-1 in the district and is coming off a 50-28 loss to AHSTW last Friday. Sidney quarterback Andreas Buttry has 109 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception through two weeks. Michael Hensley and Braedon Godfread are the two Cowboys who have more than two catches and Godfread has the receiving touchdown. Jeramiah Ballan and Taylor McFail lead the Cowboys rushing attack with 68 and 63 yards respectively. Nik Peters leads Sidney’s defense with 13.5 tackles while Godfread and Chace Wallace have recorded eight each. Ballan has a kickoff return for a touchdown and is averaging more than 22 yards per punt return. Kaden Kasal is the Earlham quarterback. He has thrown for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Caleb Smith has been the top target with five catches for 49 yards and a score. Smith and Brody Morrison are the top two backs. Morrison has 249 yards rushing and a touchdown and Smith adds another 161 yards on the ground and a score. Smith also leads the defense with 11.5 tackles. Sam Goodrich adds 11. Earlham won last season’s meeting 51-0.

Football: East Union at Stanton/Essex

Info to know: It’s Homecoming in Stanton and also the home opener as the Vikings welcome East Union to town. Stanton/Essex is 1-1 on the season, 0-1 in Class 8-Player District 9, and is coming off a 42-6 loss to Fremont-Mills. East Union has two easy non-district wins to its name already, including beating Lamoni 53-6 last week. Joshua Martin has 176 passing yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings with Kywin Tibben and Nolan Grebin being the top targets in the passing game. Tibben has eight receptions for 61 yards and Grebin six catches for 112 yards and the two scores. Martin leads the ground game with 53 yards. Jonan Wookey leads the Stanton/Essex defense with 18.5 tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Martin adds 14 tackles and Gavin Ford has recorded 12.5 as well as an interception and a kickoff return for a touchdown. Emmet Long has rushed for 362 yards and six touchdowns in two weeks for East Union. Seth Hudson is the Eagle quarterback and has 205 passing yards and four scores. Austin Lack has been the top target with seven catches for 142 yards and two scores. Fischer Buffington leads the East Union defense with 13 tackles and a fumble recovery. Hayden Walters adds 10.5 tackles and Long has 10. Stanton/Essex won last season’s meeting 68-8.