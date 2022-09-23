Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, Sept. 23

Friday Preview

Football: Clarke at Shenandoah

Info to know: It’s Homecoming in Shenandoah and this is just about a must win game for Shenandoah’s playoff hopes. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Mustangs are 2-2 overall and 0-1 in Class 2A District 8 after a 47-0 loss to Red Oak that saw the injury bug bite another couple players with likely long-term injuries. Clarke is 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the district after a 28-7 loss to Clarinda last week. Jayden Dickerson leads Shenandoah’s ground game with 217 yards and two touchdowns. Cole Scamman is up to 520 passing yards and three scores. Leading receiver and tackler Blake Herold left with an injury last week, so Jade Spangler becomes Scamman’s top target with seven catches for 143 yards. Beau Gardner, Gage Sample and Spangler are the top defensive options with all just over 20 tackles. Gardner adds 8.5 tackles for loss and Spangler has intercepted two passes. Treyten Foster adds four interceptions. Jack Cooley has 727 passing yards and nine touchdowns for the Indians with Jesus Vega his favorite target with 13 catches for 365 yards and four scores. Nate Saucedo leads the ground game with 278 yards and five touchdowns. Saucedo is also Clarke’s top tackler with 20.5 to his name. Mason Fry adds 18.5 tackles and Cole Binning 17.5. Clarke won last season’s meeting 34-7.

Football: Clarinda at Greene County

Info to know: It’s a battle of 1-0 teams in Class 2A District 8 as the Cardinals travel to Jefferson to meet up with last season’s district champion. Clarinda is 2-2 on the season and 1-0 in the district after a 28-7 win over Clarke last week. Greene County is 3-1 on the season, 1-0 in district play after beating Des Moines Christian 30-22. The winner of this one is in a great spot to qualify for the postseason and in the driver’s seat for at least a first round home game. Wyatt Schmitt leads the Cardinals with 394 passing yards, 226 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns. Tadyn Brown has 397 rushing yards, but didn’t play in the second half last week. Isaac Jones is the top receiving target with 284 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Karson Downey and Jase Wilmes lead Clarinda’s defense with 23 tackles each. Downey has four tackles for loss, two interceptions and one fumble recovery while Wilmes adds 3.5 tackles for loss. Patrick Daugherty is the featured back for the Rams with 377 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Gabe Ebersole has 403 passing yards, 193 rushing yards and seven total scores. Jack Hansen is the top target in the passing game with 11 catches for 161 yards and one score. Cody Allen and Gavin Scheuermann lead the Ram defense. Allen has 30.5 tackles and Scheuermann 30 tackles, five for loss. Both also have a fumble recovery. Daugherty adds 25 tackles. Greene County won last season’s meeting 41-0.

Football: Sidney at Mount Ayr

Info to know: Sidney’s tough stretch of district games continues with a trip to Mount Ayr. The Cowboys are 1-3 on the season, 0-3 in Class A District 7 and are coming off a 47-16 loss to Riverside. Mount Ayr is 3-1 on the season, 1-1 in the district and beat Riverside 41-15 two weeks ago. The Raiders are coming off their first loss, a 41-13 setback against AHSTW. Jeramiah Ballan leads the Cowboy offense with 259 yards rushing and a touchdown. Andreas Buttry is up to 235 passing yards and two scores. Braedon Godfread is his favorite target with 10 catches for 143 yards and two scores. Nik Peters leads the Sidney defesne with 26.5 tackles. Mount Ayr is led by running back Braydon Pierson’s 476 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns and Jaixen Frost’s 540 passing yards and five scores. Mount Ayr has three receivers with at least 100 yards in Pierson, Jaydon Knight and Drew Ehlen. Knight leads the defense with 24 tackles and one fumble recovery. Tyler Martin is next with 17 tackles. Pierson has intercepted two passes. Mount Ayr won last season’s meeting 49-12.

Football: Stanton/Essex at Lenox

Info to know: The Vikings travel to Lenox, who is unbeaten and state-ranked from multiple publications. The Vikings are 3-1 overall and 2-1 in Class 8-Player District 9 and are coming off a 54-6 win over Griswold last Friday. Lenox is 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the district. The Tigers are coming off a 70-36 win over East Union last Friday. They also have wins over Bedford and East Mills in district play. The Tigers are the heavy favorite here and the Vikings will need a strong defensive effort to stay close. The Lenox defense has given up quite a few points, however, in each of its district wins. Nolan Grebin has thrown eight touchdown passes over the past two weeks for the Vikings. He’s up to 368 passing yards for the season. Kywin Tibben is his top target with 20 receptions for 200 yards and four scores. Jonan Wookey leads the Stanton/Essex defense with 40.5 tackles. Lenox’s offensive success starts on the ground with Isaac Grundman having rushed for 477 yards and nine touchdowns and Keigan Kitzman 318 yards and eight scores. Quarterback Gabe Funk has 358 passing yards and eight touchdowns to just one interception. Grundman is his favorite target with eight receptions for 227 yards and three scores. Dalton Kitzman and Keigan Kitzman are Lenox’s top defenders. Dalton has 28.5 tackles, six tackles for loss and one interception and Keigan has accumulated 27.5 tackles, 12.5 for loss and one fumble recovery. Lenox won last season’s meeting 38-0.