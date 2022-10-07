Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, Oct. 7

Friday Preview

Football: Des Moines Christian at Clarinda

Info to know: It’s the final home game of the season for the Cardinals and it’s a monster game in Class 2A District 8. Both the Cardinals and Lions are 2-1 in district play and while a win clinches a playoff berth for the Cardinals, it can also put them in a good position for a home game in the first round of the playoffs in two weeks. Both teams are also 3-3 on the season with Clarinda coming off a forfeit win over Shenandoah last week and the Lions coming off a 41-14 win over Clarke. Des Moines Christian has also beaten Red Oak by six and lost to Greene County by eight in district play. Wyatt Schmitt has passed for 501 yards and six touchdowns for Clarinda while also rushing for 284 yards and another four scores. Tadyn Brown leads the backs with 478 yards rushing and three scores. Brown also has a kickoff return for a score. Isaac Jones leads the receiving group with 18 catches for 360 yards and four scores. Karson Downey leads the Cardinal defense with 28.5 tackles, five for loss, two interceptions, one for a touchdown and a fumble recovery. Jase Wilmes adds 28 tackles, 5.5 for loss. Jones has 23 tackles and three interceptions. For the Lions, Tate Platte has 1,577 passing yards and 20 touchdowns while also leading the team with 289 yards rushing and three scores. Gavin Phillips and Owen Fadden are the receivers to watch. Phillips has 53 catches for 896 yards and 10 touchdowns while Fadden has 32 receptions for 369 yards and six scores. Phillips also has a kickoff return for a touchdown. Fadden also leads the defense with 50.5 tackles and an interception return for a touchdown. Tyler Martin adds 36 tackles and Tyler Drefke has 34. Clarinda won last season’s meeting 27-12.

Football: St. Albert at Sidney

Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys are at home for the final time this season and this is also the district finale for the Cowboys. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Sidney is 1-5 on the season and 0-5 in Class A District 7 while the Falcons are 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the district. Sidney is coming off a 69-8 loss to AHSTW while St. Albert lost 43-3 to Mount Ayr last week. The Falcons beat Riverside in their district opener, but have scored a total of 10 points in their last four games, three of those in district play. Jeramiah Ballan leads the Cowboy ground game with 304 yards and two touchdowns. Ballan also has a kickoff return for a score. Andreas Buttry has thrown for 230 yards and two touchdowns. With Braedon Godfread his top target with 11 catches for 151 yards and three scores. Ballan and Michael Hensley have eight receptions each. Nik Peters leads the Sidney defense with 32.5 tackles while Chace Wallace adds 25. Brendan Monahan leads St. Albert’s offense with 446 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Owen Marshall has 469 yards passing and three scores. Luke Wettengel, Monahan and John Helton all have either eight or nine receptions to lead the team with Monahan also bringing in two receiving touchdowns. St. Albert has not put any defensive stats on Bound. St. Albert won last season’s meeting 9-8.

Football: Stanton/Essex at Bedford

Info to know: Stanton/Essex starts a big final two games, which will determine if they’ll make a return trip to the Class 8-Player playoffs this year. That stretch starts with a trip to Bedford this evening. Stanton/Essex is 4-2 on the season and 2-2 in the district while the Bulldogs enter at 3-3 overall and 1-3 in district play. Stanton/Essex is coming off a non-district win over Murray last week while Bedford dropped a 24-18 heartbreaker to East Mills. Nolan Grebin has been electric since taking over at quarterback for the Vikings and has accumulated 716 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. Kywin Tibben is his favorite target as he has 27 catches for 278 yards and seven scores. Joshua Martin and Gavin Ford also have double digit catches with Martin also having five touchdowns. Grebin also leads the ground game with 294 yards and another score. Jonan Wookey leads the Viking defense with 57.5 tackles, 5.5 for loss. He has two fumble recoveries, one for a touchdown. Jacob Martin adds 35.5 tackles and Ford 34.5 with four interceptions, two for scores plus a kickoff return for a touchdown. Tristen Cummings is the Bedford quarterback with 719 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. Asher Weed has hauled in 14 passes for 238 yards and five scores. On the ground, Bedford features Silas Walston with 371 yards and four scores and Conner Nally with 225 yards and five touchdowns. Cummings can also run the ball with 175 yards to his name. Nally leads the Bedford defense with 34 tackles and two interceptions. Weed adds 30. Stanton/Essex won last season’s meeting 64-34.